Mogadishu — Somalia's second deputy police chief, Brig. Gen. Abdalla Abdalla Mohamed, has resigned, citing alleged corruption, injustice and abuse of power, and announced plans to join the opposition.

In a statement posted on social media, Abdalla accused authorities of using security forces unlawfully for demolitions, forced displacement and political interests, warning that the country's national security was at risk.

"I have resigned from my position as commander of special operations and deputy police chief," he said, adding that his advice had been ignored for a long time. He said this had led him to decide to join the opposition.

Abdalla also criticised the country's leadership, saying injustice and a lack of fair governance could divide society.

In a separate message, he compared the government to a train heading towards an unknown destination, saying he did not want to remain on a journey led by someone who did not know how to drive.