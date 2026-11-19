The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) has barred electricity service providers from imposing fixed charges on customers who go without electricity for a continuous period of one month or more due to outages attributable to the providers.

The Commission, in a regulatory directive issued on Wednesday, November 18, said the measure seeks to protect consumers from unfair billing practices while promoting transparency and accountability in Liberia's electricity sector.

The directive, No. LERC/RD/01/2026, which took effect on November 1, 2026, requires all licensed electricity service providers to suspend fixed charges for qualifying periods during which customers receive no electricity.

However, providers may resume applying approved fixed charges from the date electricity supply is restored.

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The Commission said the measure is intended to ensure fairness in electricity billing while supporting the financial sustainability of service providers and the continued expansion of electricity networks nationwide.

To enforce compliance, LERC will monitor billing practices and may require service providers to submit relevant records, reports and other information for verification.

Service providers found violating the directive will be required to correct affected customers' accounts. Failure to comply could attract regulatory sanctions in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

The Commission has encouraged electricity consumers to report suspected violations, particularly instances where fixed charges continue to accumulate despite prolonged power outages.

LERC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting consumers, holding electricity service providers accountable and promoting reliable, affordable and quality electricity services across Liberia.