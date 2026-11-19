The House of Representatives has rejected a proposed US$54.7 million concession agreement between the Government of Liberia and Austrian state printing company OeSD International GmbH, citing transparency concerns, financial discrepancies and more than 40 potential risks associated with the deal.

The House has instead called for an open, competitive and transparent bidding process, dealing a setback to the Boakai administration's proposed modernization of Liberia's national identification and civil registry systems.

The decision followed the adoption of a report by the House Joint Committee on Investment and Concessions, which uncovered several concerns surrounding the proposed agreement.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai submitted the agreement to the Legislature on October 15, 2026, seeking ratification.

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Under the proposed Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement, OeSD International GmbH would design, supply, install, commission and maintain Liberia's National Identification Central Digital Civil Registry and Vital Statistics System (NIDCRVS).

However, the agreement came under intense legislative scrutiny following the discovery of conflicting financial figures, missing signatures and other concerns regarding its transparency and implementation.

A major point of contention was the discrepancy between the financial figures presented by the Executive Branch and the National Identification Registry (NIR).

President Boakai, in his communication to the Legislature, placed the value of the concession at US$52 million, while the NIR put the investment cost at US$54.7 million--a difference of US$2.7 million.

The NIR indicated that the investment would be financed by the Austrian company.

Lawmakers also raised concerns over the absence of the signature of OeSD's Chief Executive Officer on earlier copies of the agreement submitted for ratification.

Although the document was subsequently corrected, the missing signature was among the issues that prompted lawmakers to suspend their initial review.

The rejection now puts pressure on the Executive Branch to pursue a competitive procurement process that addresses lawmakers' concerns and safeguards Liberia's interests.