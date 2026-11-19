A week after the local elections the talks to run the big cities are getting messy and the Government of National Unity is feeling the strain. On the latest Sharp Sharp, Rob Rose of the Financial Mail and Zukile Majova of Scrolla.Africa said ActionSA looks likely to do a deal with the ANC and leave out the DA. Rob said the DA got the biggest share of the vote in the three big Gauteng metros.

The ANC's top leaders met last week and said the DA is their least preferred option for coalitions. Zukile said it would be a mistake for the DA to walk away, because it got a good deal in the GNU, with six ministries, six deputy ministries and a place in 12 departments. He said there will always be a GNU, with or without the DA, and pointed to KwaZulu-Natal, where parties work together and things are stable.

Patrick Smith of Africa Confidential joined the show and said the real question is whether the DA can stay on the bus when most of the passengers are trying to push it off, and who ends up driving it. He said a few votes at the ANC's national executive committee could undo the GNU, and that the DA will probably stay but it will be a struggle. He also said people are talking about former president Thabo Mbeki as a caretaker president if Ramaphosa leaves early. The team also looked at Ramaphosa's trip to Silicon Valley and his spat with Elon Musk.