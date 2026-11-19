A 63-year-old Orange Farm early childhood development (ECD) practitioner has been handed a suspended criminal sentence for operating without a health permit - despite the City of Johannesburg's years-long failure to issue her the land lease required to get one. Now, human rights lawyers are appealing against the ruling and preparing to challenge the bylaws in the high court to stop the criminalisation of ECD centres.

Sweetness Marabelela, an early childhood development (ECD) practitioner based in the City of Johannesburg's Orange Farm township, has been running her centre on the same piece of land for 27 years. Now, she faces the threat of being closed down after she was found guilty of operating her centre without a health permit in the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 18 November.

However, the obstacle preventing Marabelela from accessing the permit is not health and safety standards at her centre, but her long-standing battle to obtain a lease for the land from the City of Johannesburg. According to Real Reform for ECD, which was present at the court on Wednesday in support of Marabelela, the 63-year-old principal has approached the City repeatedly over the years to request a lease or formal consent to use the land - to no avail.

Marabelela, who has never been in court before, now faces a criminal conviction, with an attached fine of R1,000, or 30 days' imprisonment. The sentence was suspended for five years on condition that she does not operate her ECD centre.

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Lawyers for Human Rights, the public interest law firm representing Marabelela in the case, has appealed against the judgment,...