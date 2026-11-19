Nairobi — Scholars and legal practitioners from several countries have called for stronger international cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) and data governance, warning that the rapid growth of digital technologies risks deepening inequalities if countries and communities are excluded from shaping the rules.

The experts said fair digital governance must go beyond technological development to address data privacy, national sovereignty, accountability and equitable access to the benefits of the digital economy.

The concerns featured prominently at the inaugural Global Forum on Digital Intelligence, Rule of Law and Interdisciplinary Governance, hosted by the University of Nairobi's Faculty of Law on November 17, bringing together participants from Kenya, China, South Africa, Japan, the United States and other countries.

Held under the theme "Law, Innovation and China-Africa Cooperation in the Intelligent Age," the forum examined how countries can develop common approaches to regulating emerging technologies while protecting individual rights and ensuring that digital partnerships deliver shared benefits.

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A key focus was the need to give African countries greater influence over the rules governing data and artificial intelligence, particularly as cross-border digital trade and the use of personal information expand.

Sindile Mazibuko, founder and Chief Executive Officer of SkyVerse888 Foundation and co-founder of Circle-AI Venture Lab, argued that data sovereignty requires more than establishing local digital infrastructure.

She said African countries also need technical expertise, accountable institutions and meaningful community participation to ensure they have control over how their data is collected, processed and used.

The question of balancing individual rights with the commercial value of data was also examined by Professor Yun Zhao, Henry Cheng Professor in International Law at the University of Hong Kong.

Zhao proposed an approach that protects personal information while recognising the interests of those investing in data processing and developing products and services.

His presentation explored the competing interests of individuals, data processors and purchasers, including questions of consent, the purpose for which information is collected and access to remedies when rights are violated.

The debate has particular relevance for Kenya, which has established legal safeguards under the Data Protection Act, 2019.

Section 37 of the law requires express consent for the commercial use of personal data, or authorisation under written law accompanied by notice when the information is collected. It also requires anonymisation where possible.

Africa's role in digital governance

The forum also examined how African countries can strengthen their negotiating position in international digital cooperation, particularly in partnerships involving China.

Professor Congjing Ran of Wuhan University outlined proposals for a trusted cross-border data space between China and Africa, anchored in compatible rules, reliable technology and effective institutions.

Ran, who is also executive dean of the Hubei Data Element Innovation Institute, presented research on a data sovereignty index and a white paper on China-Africa data cooperation.

He also discussed artificial intelligence tools designed to help compare regulatory frameworks and assess compliance, with important decisions remaining subject to human supervision.

The discussions extended to the challenges of regulating digital platforms and ensuring that technological advancement does not undermine fundamental freedoms.

Victor Ndede, head of programmes at Amnesty International Kenya, examined concerns surrounding surveillance and civic freedoms, while Florence Ogonjo, a research fellow at Strathmore University's Centre for Intellectual Property and Information Technology Law, addressed the protection of fundamental rights in AI governance.

Other contributors examined the implications of AI-generated content for ownership and intellectual property, the digital divide and the responsibilities of technology companies.

Dr Mugambi Laibuta, chairperson of the Data Privacy and Governance Society of Kenya, explored questions of ownership when machines generate content, while Tianjie Lin, a senior partner at JunZeJun Law Offices in Hangzhou, argued for making some responsibilities to address the digital divide enforceable through law.

Cross-border rules and accountability

A second session focused on cross-border data governance and digital trade, highlighting the difficulties businesses and individuals face when operating across jurisdictions with different legal requirements.

Professor Zheng Tang of Wuhan University examined competing claims to regulate data beyond national borders, while Dr Ting Liao of Kyoto University's Graduate School of Law considered how digital platform contracts determine the rights and interests of users.

The discussions highlighted challenges including overlapping regulatory obligations, suspended accounts, withheld payments and disputes handled by courts in distant jurisdictions.

Kenya's experience in digital governance also featured through contributions by Dr Ken Obura of the University of Nairobi, who examined cross-border data transfers and the balance between regulatory safeguards and business needs.

Al Kags, principal of Kags Advisories, addressed the role of open data, civic participation and public accountability, while Victor Kapiyo, head of programmes at the Kenya ICT Action Network (KICTANet), examined China-Africa digital partnerships.

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Quincey Otieno, a legal officer at the Parliamentary Service Commission, discussed accountability in the intelligent state, linking the adoption of digital technologies to questions of public power and institutional oversight.

The forum was conceived by Professor Haiying Huang during her visiting appointment at the University of Nairobi's Faculty of Law.

Huang, a professor at Xiangtan University's Faculty of Law and China-Africa Institute, worked with University of Nairobi Faculty of Law Dean Professor Winifred Kamau to jointly establish the initiative.

In her remarks, Kamau emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary learning, technological literacy and ethical awareness in preparing future lawyers to navigate emerging technologies while keeping human values and African perspectives central.

The organisers said they intend to sustain the forum through joint research, professional training and exchanges involving young scholars.

The inaugural meeting brought together academic research, legal practice, public institutions and digital rights advocacy, with participants identifying areas for further cooperation, including cross-border regulatory compliance, access to legal remedies and stronger capacity to scrutinise artificial intelligence systems.