Malawi is seeking to attract Egyptian investment into its pesticide industry after high-level discussions highlighted growing interest from Cairo in the country's agricultural inputs market.

The talks took place during a meeting between the Pesticides Control Board (PCB) and the Egyptian embassy in Lilongwe, as both countries look to deepen economic cooperation and strengthen agricultural trade links.

James Kaphale, the PCB registrar and chief executive, met Egypt's ambassador to Malawi, Rasha Hamdy, to discuss potential avenues for collaboration and the entry of Egyptian capital into Malawi's agrochemical sector.

Kaphale said the discussions centred on creating pathways for Egyptian companies to establish a presence in Malawi and participate in the supply of pesticides to the local market.

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"We discussed how Egyptian companies can enter the Malawian market to supply pesticides," he said, adding that further engagement would be needed to translate the initial discussions into concrete business arrangements.

The two sides have agreed to convene a follow-up meeting involving leading figures from Egypt's pesticide industry, with the aim of advancing investment proposals and exploring commercial partnerships.

The discussions come amid a broader push by Egypt to expand economic and agricultural cooperation with Malawi.

Since presenting her credentials in September 2025, Hamdy has championed sector-specific partnerships, including efforts to encourage Egyptian investment in Malawi's pesticide industry.

Officials say closer collaboration could help diversify sources of agricultural inputs, attract new investment and strengthen Malawi's pesticide supply chain at a time when agricultural productivity remains central to the country's economic ambitions.