Youth and Sports Minister Alfred Gangata was among thousands of ecstatic supporters at Bingu National Stadium on Tuesday night as Malawi's Flames frustrated African heavyweights Egypt in a hard-fought goalless draw.

Gangata, accompanied by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya, threw himself into the electric atmosphere as fans packed the stadium to roar on the national team against one of the continent's football powerhouses in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The minister was seen cheering, applauding and celebrating alongside supporters as the Flames stood firm against the seven-time African champions in a performance that left home fans beaming with pride.

Following the final whistle, Gangata took time to thank the thousands who turned out in force, praising their unwavering support and the passion they displayed throughout the tense encounter.

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Despite the match ending without a goal, the atmosphere inside Bingu National Stadium was anything but subdued, with supporters treating the result as a statement of Malawi's growing competitiveness on the continental stage.

Gangata and Haiya joined fans in acknowledging the team's determined display, highlighting the vital role supporters play in inspiring players and creating a formidable home advantage.

The occasion also underlined the growing bond between the Flames and their loyal fanbase, with football enthusiasts from across the country uniting behind the national side as they faced one of Africa's most feared teams.

As the celebrations continued after the final whistle, attention quickly turned to the next chapter of Malawi's AFCON qualifying campaign, with hopes rising that the Flames can build on their spirited performance and keep alive their dream of reaching the continental showpiece.