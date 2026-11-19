opinion

Addis Abeba — Over the past few months, relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea have frayed once again, casting the shadow of war across their shared border. To defuse this mounting tension, various quarters have floated a familiar prescription: establishing a demilitarized buffer zone to physically separate adversarial forces.

A prominent case in point is a recent policy analysis in the Small Wars Journal by Jonah Brody and retired U.S. Marine Corps Major General Robert Sofge. They argue that renewed conflict would severely inflate global shipping costs, compounding disruptions from Houthi attacks and instability in the Strait of Hormuz to tip the Red Sea into a strategic catastrophe. To preempt such a scenario, they advise reinstating the buffer model established after the 1998-2000 war.

History offers several instances where such arrangements temporarily averted flashpoints: Cyprus's "Green Line," the Golan Heights demilitarized zone, the Åland Islands, and the Korean DMZ. However, in "Mending Wall," Robert Frost famously challenged the uncritical adage that "good fences make good neighbors," prompting a wry question: Before building a wall, what are we walling in or walling out?

In ancient tradition, the scapegoat carried the community's sins into the wilderness, sparing the populace at its own expense. Similarly, a buffer zone is expected to absorb the fury of two antagonists--a sacrificial lamb securing peace for others while standing as its primary casualty. Today, that very trap re-emerges in the Horn of Africa.

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From Past Trauma to 21st-Century Geopolitical Realities

Apprehension is high that renewed conflict could echo the 1998-2000 trench war--an encounter the European press famously dubbed "senseless" and "absurd." Any new confrontation risks drawing in multiple regional actors. While global powers counsel restraint, hawkish rhetoric persists, with officials in Addis Ababa occasionally invoking "hot pursuit."

Resurrecting the 25-kilometer "Temporary Security Zone" appears to offer an intuitive shield. Yet we must press deeper: Will it deliver durable peace, or simply shift the hazard onto someone else's doorstep? The answer transcends the immediate border, connecting wildlife ecology and pastoralist survival strategies to Mongolia's buffer dynamics and the historical battle corridors of Wollo.

Unwritten Ecologies of Peace: From Wolves to European "Marches"

Ecology offers a revealing paradox. In his 1977 study, wildlife biologist L. David Mech found that deer could gain relative refuge along the overlapping edges of wolf-pack territories, where wolves hunted less because encounters with rival packs could be fatal. Dangerous ground for predators became safer ground for prey. Yet these were contested borders, not peaceful sanctuaries. The lesson for statecraft is not that buffers guarantee peace, but that their value depends on whose danger they reduce and whose they leave intact.

Human societies engineered similar safety valves. In medieval Europe, borderland "Marches" functioned as strategic shock absorbers, providing early warning and mitigating volatility. A security buffer is rarely a lifeless void; it is a managed space where competing imperatives find fragile accommodation.

The Pastoralist Geographies of Ethiopia

Ethiopia's indigenous pastoralist systems offer a vivid illustration of this dynamic. Lowland nomadic communities operate across unmapped yet inviolable cultural boundaries. In the Rift Valley, Karrayyu and Ittu pastoralists maintain reserved grazing tracts known as Kalo. During severe droughts, these protected zones act as biological insurance policies.

While pastoralist resource management is rarely friction-free, these buffers absorb competitive stress before it erupts into warfare--acting as ecological shock absorbers.

Silence along a border is not reconciliation."

However, since the late 20th century, the intersection of ethnolinguistic federalism, eroding customary institutions, and climate pressures has dismantled these traditional mechanisms. As geographer Robert Sack notes, human territoriality is the strategic attempt to control resources and relationships by bounding geographic space. Boundaries succeed not as impassable walls, but when they regulate access through adaptive frameworks. When traditional institutions collapse and movements are locked behind rigid borders, safety valves mutate into tinderboxes.

Nations as "Shock Absorbers": From Mongolia to Wollo

On a macro scale, entire nations are sometimes cast as geopolitical buffer zones. Sandwiched between Russia and China, Mongolia balances sovereignty through its "Third Neighbor" policy. Nepal, Afghanistan, and Armenia navigate a similar strategic reality--vital yet chronically vulnerable.

Domestically, Ethiopia's historical region of Wollo exemplifies this structural paradox. Wedged between the power cores of Tigray and Shewa, Wollo served as a vital crossroads of trade and culture, yet its centrality exposed its populace to relentless military extraction. In Ma'abel, author Birhanu Zerihun writes: "As if condemned by its own topography, whenever Tigray marched on Shewa, whenever Shewa beat the drums of war against Tigray, whenever highlanders descended to raid Adal, or the Oromo surged upward... Wollo became the corridor where armies clashed, bled, and trampled." (p. 57, 1980)

A buffer zone shields core domains because it absorbs kinetic shock on their behalf--much like a vehicle's crumple zone. But unlike inanimate steel, the inhabitants of a buffer zone have lives, consent, and rights.

There is an unsettling irony in the phrase "no-man's-land." What appears as an empty corridor on a military map is an ancestral homeland of farmers and herders. This dynamic reflects John Agnew's "territorial trap"--the dangerous habit among policymakers of viewing maps as static containers while ignoring the living human networks within them.

The 25-Kilometer Experiment and 21st-Century Technology

The 25-kilometer zone established after the 1998-2000 war temporarily froze active hostilities. Yet, with underlying political grievances unaddressed and peacekeeper mandates constrained, the arrangement proved short-lived.

Physical distance alone cannot dissolve political enmity. As John Herz and Robert Jervis articulated through the "Security Dilemma," defensive measures taken by one state are often perceived as offensive threats by another, fueling mutual suspicion. Peace researcher Johan Galtung distinguished between negative peace (the absence of direct violence) and positive peace (sustained through just relationships). A demilitarized strip may deliver the former, but silence along a border is not reconciliation.

Furthermore, modern warfare has rendered spatial buffers porous. Drones, long-range precision munitions, satellites, cyber warfare, and electronic jamming project lethal force without troops leaving base. There is little wisdom in preparing for tomorrow's conflict with yesterday's playbook; relying on 20th-century buffer doctrines ignores the reality of 21st-century technology.

Beyond Physical Distance to Political Wisdom

A viable security framework requires explicit bilateral consent, heavy weapons caps, drone limitations, and transparent verification. Without genuine political commitment, monitoring architectures rot into irrelevance.

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Neighbors may choose their alliances, but not their geography. Ethiopia and Eritrea cannot untangle their deep historical, economic, and familial ties. A buffer zone may prevent immediate catastrophe, but its success must be measured by borderland security, effective oversight, and the diplomatic space it creates. The challenge is ensuring the land between them does not become a permanent killing field. Cartography and razor wire cannot substitute for enlightened statecraft.

Before the Precipice of War

Before drawing another 25-kilometer line on a map, power brokers must confront a fundamental reality: Ethiopia cannot secure lasting maritime access through coercion, nor can Eritrea regard its neighbor's legitimate economic aspirations as a permanent threat. Sovereignty must be respected, but geography demands accommodation. Port access must become an avenue for negotiated commercial interdependence rather than a pretext for war.

Regional partners and global powers--whether through love or pressure-- must exert concerted leverage before hostilities commence, not tomorrow, but today. Bargaining in Algiers or Pretoria after thousands have perished and infrastructure lies ruined is a tragic farce. Proactive peace pursued before the first shot is fired is the true mark of statecraft. As the adage warns, "If you wait until tears flow from the heart, it is already too late," seeking peace in advance saves one from historical failure.

Lines drawn on a map may temporarily push armies apart, but only political wisdom and genuine diplomacy can forge enduring peace. Therefore, the main question is not where the line is drawn--peace for whom and at whose sacrifice? AS

Editor's Note: Daniel Kassahun, PhD, is an associate professor of Geography and GIS based in Texas, USA. He can be reached at daniel.kassahun@gmail.com