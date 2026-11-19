Addis Abeba — Intense overnight drone strikes and heavy artillery bombardments were reported in areas surrounding the border town of Badme, as Ethiopian and Eritrean forces continued building up military positions along their shared border, raising fears of a sustained direct confrontation between the two countries.

Two local residents who spoke to Addis Standard by phone said the bombardments continued throughout Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday, with the sounds of explosions and heavy artillery fire subsiding later on Thursday morning.

A foreign diplomat in Addis Abeba with access to military intelligence told Addis Standard that Eritrean forces had significantly reinforced positions across areas stretching from Shambiko to Gemhalo and Sembel, while Ethiopian military deployments were concentrated around Geza Tegaru and nearby Lama hamlets.

"We were closely monitoring the heavy military buildup on both sides and anticipated that either a deliberate or miscalculated action would trigger clashes," the diplomat who spoke on conditions of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said.

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The latest reports follow a series of escalating military engagements around Badme, where diplomatic sources previously told Addis Standard that Ethiopian drone strikes and Eritrean heavy artillery exchanges had intensified over several days, forcing civilians to flee their homes.

Pro-government social media accounts claimed this morning that Ethiopian military operations were presented as a response to alleged preparations by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Eritrea's ruling People's Front for Democracy and Justice, commonly known as Sha'biya, and other armed groups "to launch a war against Ethiopia."

The accounts claimed that Ethiopian forces had conducted repeated air and drone strikes around Badme from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, destroying various "long- and short-range munitions, alongside armed fighters and military and logistical supplies" allegedly stockpiled in the area.

The claims, including the reported destruction of military equipment and personnel, could not be independently verified. Neither the Ethiopian nor Eritrean military had publicly provided an account of Thursday morning's reported strikes at the time of publication.

The latest developments come a day after Reuters reported that Ethiopia and Eritrea had amassed substantial military forces along their shared border, bringing the two armies within striking distance of each other and heightening fears of an outright war between the historical rivals.

Citing conflict monitors as well as individuals linked to opposing armed factions in Tigray, Reuters reported that both countries had significantly reinforced their positions.

The outlet said it could not independently verify reports of direct exchanges between the two armies.

Separately, a foreign security source in Ethiopia told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that there had been "intense clashes" around Badme the previous week, adding that Ethiopian forces had reportedly "made an incursion into Eritrean territory before withdrawing."

Neither government responded to AFP's questions about the reported clashes.

The reports of military mobilization have also been accompanied by increasingly hostile rhetoric between the two governments, particularly over Ethiopia's renewed pursuit of a sovereign access to the Red Sea and statements by senior Ethiopian officials concerning historical territorial claims.

On November 18, the Eritrean government issued a strongly worded statement accusing Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party of pursuing an expansionist agenda and attempting to provoke a confrontation over Eritrean territory.

The statement followed remarks by Ethiopian Chief of General Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula during a November 13 address to representatives of Mekelle city, in which he reportedly identified the Eritrean localities of Dogali, Gundet and Adulis, as well as Somaliland's port city of Zeila, as historically belonging to Tigray or Ethiopia.

Asmara described the remarks as an "open violation of Eritrea's sovereignty and territorial integrity," accusing the Ethiopian government of attempting to mobilize Tigrayans behind a potential war with Eritrea.

It further warned that the rhetoric was part of what it characterized as a longstanding Ethiopian expansionist agenda, while accusing Addis Abeba of attempting to pit the peoples of Eritrea and Tigray against one another.

"Against all this bluster of lies, plunder, and intimidation by the Prosperity Party, we say once again, 'Adi wa'alu!"' the statement said, invoking a traditional Tigrigna expression associated with resistance.

The latest escalation follows months of deteriorating relations and mounting mutual accusations of military interference. In February 2026, Ethiopia formally accused Eritrea of occupying Ethiopian territory along their shared border, supporting armed groups operating inside Ethiopia and conducting military maneuvers that Addis Abeba described as violations of its sovereignty. Ethiopia demanded the withdrawal of Eritrean forces while maintaining that it remained open to dialogue.

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Tensions intensified further in October after reports of Eritrean troops entering parts of Tigray, including areas around Adigrat and along the road towards Idaga Hamus and Mekelle. Ethiopian officials subsequently accused Eritrea of supporting Tigrayan forces during renewed fighting in the region, allegations Asmara has repeatedly rejected.

The federal military's subsequent advances in Tigray, including towards the Eritrean border, have further heightened the risk of a confrontation between the two neighboring countries.

Citing diplomatic sources, Addis Standard reported on 13 November that clashes were escalating around Badme, with Ethiopian drone strikes and Eritrean heavy artillery fire raising fears of a wider military confrontation. Residents in nearby areas also said nighttime bombardments were forcing civilians to flee.

Badme, which lies at the center of the long-standing territorial dispute, was the principal flashpoint of the 1998-2000 Ethiopia-Eritrea border war, which killed tens of thousands of people.