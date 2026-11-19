opinion

Kampala — The lion is arguably one of the most compelling symbols of Africa's wilderness. Its presence in a national park is more than a wildlife spectacle for most visitors; it represents the health of an ecosystem, the survival of other species and, increasingly, the economic value of nature-based tourism.

In Uganda, however, the roar of the lion has become less assured. Once widespread across the country's savannah landscapes, lions have suffered significant population declines, with habitat loss, poaching, poisoning, retaliatory killings and diminishing prey populations threatening their survival.

From the iconic tree-climbing lions of Ishasha in Queen Elizabeth National Park in the south-west to the lions roaming the open savannah of Murchison Falls National Park in the north-west and Kidepo Valley National Park in the north-east, the country's remaining populations face an increasingly difficult conservation battle.

Now, Uganda is stepping up efforts to reverse that decline. On Nov. 10, the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Tom Butime, launched the National Lion/Large Carnivore Conservation Taskforce, a multidisciplinary team established to strengthen the protection and recovery of lions and other large carnivores.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The launch represents an important institutional development in the implementation of Uganda's Strategic Action Plan for Large Carnivore Conservation (2024-2034), which sets an ambitious target of increasing viable large carnivore populations by at least 30% over ten years while reducing poaching by at least 50%. For a country whose wildlife tourism industry depends significantly on the appeal of its iconic species, the stakes could hardly be higher.

A national taskforce for a national conservation challenge

The newly constituted taskforce brings together conservation practitioners, scientists, researchers, government representatives and individuals with extensive experience in wildlife management and tourism. It will be chaired by Michael Keigwin, the Founder Trustee and Director of the Uganda Conservation Foundation (UCF), an organisation that has worked closely with the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) in several of the country's protected areas. Other members include Dr Alex Braczkowski, Prof Charles Masembe, Charles Tumwesigye, Dr Simon Nampindo, Dr Ludwig Siefert, Candia Leone, Prof Moses Muhumuza and Benon Ssebina Katumba.

The composition reflects the complexity of the assignment. Recovering large carnivore populations requires more than wildlife protection. It demands scientific research, effective law enforcement, veterinary expertise, habitat management, community engagement, tourism development and sustained financial investment.

The taskforce will advise the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities and UWA on priority conservation interventions, review ongoing programmes, identify emerging threats and help mobilise resources for implementation of the national action plan. UWA will serve as its secretariat, providing the institutional link between the taskforce, the Ministry and conservation partners. At the launch, Minister Butime emphasised the importance of protecting the country's iconic wildlife, particularly species that contribute directly to tourism and the livelihoods of Ugandans.

"Protection of lions and other iconic wildlife species should be prioritized because they attract tourists and immensely contribute to revenue generation, employment and livelihoods of our people," he said.

His sentiments capture one of the central arguments underpinning Uganda's conservation ambitions, that protecting large carnivores is not simply an ecological responsibility but also an investment in the country's tourism economy. The taskforce's establishment also builds on Uganda's commitments under the African Carnivores Initiative and the country's broader efforts to strengthen collaboration among government institutions, research organisations and conservation partners.

The man entrusted with bringing back the roar

For Michael Keigwin, accepting the responsibility to chair the taskforce is both an honour and a significant national assignment. Through the Uganda Conservation Foundation, Keigwin has been involved in conservation work across Queen Elizabeth, Murchison Falls and Kidepo Valley National Parks, working alongside UWA and other partners to address some of the challenges facing Uganda's wildlife.

His experience includes supporting conservation operations under difficult circumstances, including periods of insecurity and public health emergencies. In accepting the appointment, Keigwin described the assignment as a national calling, emphasising that members would serve a collective conservation purpose rather than represent their respective organisations.

He noted that much work lies ahead to recover Uganda's lions and other large carnivores, linking the taskforce's ambitions to the country's wider tourism development agenda. His enthusiasm is accompanied by a clear understanding of the challenges. "Much work lies ahead to recover Uganda's lions and other large carnivores, supporting President Yoweri Museveni's ten-fold tourism growth strategy," he said.

Keigwin also expressed confidence in the experience and commitment of the taskforce members, noting that the next three years would require determined action and close cooperation with UWA, communities and conservation partners.

His message is particularly important because the taskforce is not being established to replace existing conservation institutions. Rather, it is intended to strengthen their capacity, provide technical guidance and help coordinate the different players working towards a common objective. For Keigwin, the ultimate measure of success will be whether Uganda's lions, leopards, hyenas and other large carnivores can thrive in healthy populations within their natural habitats.

The worrying state of Uganda's lions

The urgency of the taskforce's work becomes clearer when one considers the historical decline in Uganda's lion population. Uganda's lion population, estimated at approximately 600 individuals at the beginning of this millennium, has fallen to around 300 in more recent assessments. The distribution of these remaining lions is also uneven. According to population assessments covering the 2018-2023 period, Murchison Falls National Park remains Uganda's main stronghold, with an estimated 240 lions. Queen Elizabeth National Park was estimated to have about 40, while Kidepo Valley National Park had around a dozen.

These numbers underline the precarious position of lions in some of Uganda's most important wildlife destinations. In Queen Elizabeth National Park, the Ishasha sector is particularly famous for its tree-climbing lions, a rare behavioural characteristic that has become one of Uganda's most distinctive tourism attractions. The lions, often photographed resting on the branches of large fig trees, draw visitors from around the world. Their survival is therefore important not only for biodiversity but also for the park's tourism identity.

In Kidepo Valley, the situation is equally concerning. Although the park is celebrated for its spectacular wilderness and rich wildlife, its lion population faces pressures associated with poaching, declining prey and challenges affecting wildlife management across the wider landscape.

Murchison Falls, meanwhile, offers a more encouraging picture, with its substantial lion population demonstrating that recovery and population stability are possible where ecological conditions and conservation interventions are favourable.

Prof James Kalema, the Chairman of the UWA Board of Trustees, has previously highlighted these contrasting conservation realities. He has observed that some carnivore populations are under immense pressure, particularly in southwestern Uganda and the far north, where lions face the possibility of local extinction.

He has also pointed to the relatively healthy carnivore populations in the Nile Delta section of Murchison Falls National Park, where some of the highest lion densities in Africa have been recorded. For Prof Kalema, the national large carnivore recovery strategy provides a framework for reversing declining trends through scientific evidence, long-term monitoring and collaboration between UWA, conservation organisations, researchers and communities.

The threats behind the decline

The challenges confronting Uganda's lions are interconnected, and addressing one without considering the others is unlikely to deliver lasting results. Among the most immediate threats is illegal killing, particularly through wire snares and wheel traps set by poachers targeting other wildlife.

Lions and other carnivores can become unintended victims of these traps, while the loss of their preferred prey species, including the Uganda Kob, buffalo, impala and Topi, further undermines their survival. When prey becomes scarce, carnivores may range more widely in search of food, potentially bringing them into greater contact with livestock and neighbouring communities. Human-wildlife conflict has inevitably become one of the most significant challenges facing large carnivore conservation.

Communities living around protected areas sometimes lose livestock to predators. In the absence of effective preventive measures and adequate support, some respond through retaliatory killings, including poisoning. The consequences can be devastating, particularly when an entire pride or several members of a population are affected.

Documented incidents in Queen Elizabeth National Park illustrate the scale of the problem. In April 2018, 11 lions, comprising three adult lionesses and eight cubs, were killed in a poisoning incident near Hamukungu fishing village. In March 2021, six tree-climbing lions were killed in Ishasha, with subsequent court convictions establishing a link to illegal wildlife trafficking.

Further incidents were recorded in 2022 and December 2025. According to conservation records, at least 31 lions were confirmed killed in major documented poisoning and retaliatory incidents between 2016 and 2026. Conservationists believe the actual number could be higher because deaths in remote areas are not always recorded.

Habitat degradation and loss also present serious challenges. Agricultural expansion, increasing human populations, infrastructure development, cattle grazing and other land-use changes can fragment wildlife habitats and affect the availability of prey.

The strategic plan also identifies illegal trade in wildlife body parts, inadequate research and monitoring, and insufficient resources for effective conservation management as important concerns. These threats explain why the new taskforce must approach lion recovery as a landscape-wide conservation challenge rather than a narrow exercise in increasing animal numbers.

Beyond lions: Protecting Uganda's other large carnivores

Although lions often dominate public attention, the national conservation strategy covers five large carnivore species: lions, leopards, spotted hyenas, cheetahs and African wild dogs. The first three form the mainstay of the national action plan, but the wider conservation agenda recognises the ecological importance of all five.

Leopards, for instance, are highly adaptable predators that occupy a variety of habitats. Their elusive nature makes them less visible to tourists than lions, but they remain an important component of Uganda's wildlife heritage. Spotted hyenas are equally important. Often misunderstood because of their scavenging behaviour, they are accomplished predators that contribute to ecosystem health by helping regulate prey populations and recycling nutrients. Cheetahs and African wild dogs add another dimension to Uganda's carnivore conservation ambitions. Both are important predators, although their numbers and distribution require particular attention.

The strategic plan recognises that conservation interventions must be informed by species-specific and location-specific evidence. It also acknowledges that Uganda's carnivore populations do not face identical challenges. Lions in Kidepo, for example, may be directly targeted by poachers in the Narus Valley, while lions in Murchison Falls can become unintended victims of snares targeting other wildlife.

Such differences require carefully tailored interventions rather than a uniform approach across all protected areas. Ultimately, the survival of these predators is tied to the health of the wider ecosystems they inhabit.

The tourism economy and the value of a living lion

For Uganda, the recovery of lions also has a compelling economic argument. Wildlife tourism is among the country's important tourism products, and large carnivores are some of its most sought-after attractions.

The tree-climbing lions of Ishasha, in particular, have become internationally recognised. Their presence helps distinguish Queen Elizabeth National Park from other savannah destinations and gives visitors an additional reason to include the park in their itineraries. Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) assessments have identified lions as among the most sought-after species by international visitors after mountain gorillas.

Visitors may extend their stays in savannah parks such as Queen Elizabeth, Murchison Falls and Kidepo Valley to improve their chances of seeing lions. Those additional days translate into spending on accommodation, park entry, vehicle hire, fuel, guiding services and other tourism-related activities.

A 2006 WCS economic assessment of Queen Elizabeth National Park estimated that a tourist's expenditure attributable to the presence of lions could amount to at least US$13,500 under the assessment's economic valuation approach.

The national strategy therefore has implications extending beyond conservation agencies. A healthy lion population supports safari operators, accommodation providers, guides, transport businesses and communities whose livelihoods depend on tourism. As Minister Butime observed, the protection of iconic wildlife is closely connected to employment, revenue generation and community welfare.

Communities must become partners in recovery

Perhaps one of the most important elements of Uganda's large carnivore strategy is its recognition that successful conservation cannot be achieved without the participation of communities living alongside wildlife. For people whose livestock and livelihoods are exposed to predators, conservation benefits must be meaningful and tangible.

The national plan therefore places considerable emphasis on improving human-wildlife coexistence, strengthening community participation and expanding economic opportunities around protected areas. Initiatives such as livestock protection, improved conflict response, community awareness programmes and sustainable livelihood projects can help reduce the incentives for retaliatory killings. The Uganda Conservation Foundation and its partners have supported community-oriented interventions, including beekeeping cooperatives and other livelihood programmes around conservation areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Such initiatives are important because they help demonstrate that wildlife conservation can contribute to household welfare rather than impose costs exclusively on neighbouring communities. Dr Simon Nampindo, the WCS Uganda Country Director, has in the past emphasised the importance of the national strategy in bringing conservation partners together around a common recovery agenda.

At the launch of the Strategic Action Plan for Large Carnivore Conservation 2024-2034, in February last year, he described it as a roadmap for investment in the recovery of large carnivores, particularly lions, leopards and cheetahs. He noted that it establishes milestones, targets and an implementation framework through which different stakeholders can collaborate, coordinate and contribute to carnivore conservation.

This collaborative approach is essential. UWA cannot address every challenge alone, particularly when conservation requires sustained research, technical expertise, community engagement and significant financial resources.

A decade of opportunity, but no guarantee of success

Uganda's Strategic Action Plan for Large Carnivore Conservation (2024-2034) sets out an ambitious vision: sustainable and viable populations of large carnivores in healthy ecosystems. Its central goal is to increase viable large carnivore populations by at least 30 per cent by 2034.

It also seeks to reduce poaching of carnivores and their prey by at least 50 per cent, maintain and improve suitable habitats, enhance human-carnivore coexistence, strengthen evidence-based decision-making and establish effective coordination mechanisms. The newly launched taskforce is expected to help translate these ambitions into practical interventions.

But the existence of a strategy and a multidisciplinary team does not automatically guarantee recovery. Success will depend on sustained financing, effective implementation, credible population monitoring, stronger protection of wildlife habitats and the willingness of all stakeholders to work together.

It will also require confronting the difficult realities of human-wildlife conflict and ensuring that communities are not left carrying the burden of living alongside dangerous wildlife. For the taskforce, the next three years will be particularly important in providing strategic guidance, identifying gaps and helping mobilise the resources required to deliver the national plan.

There is, however, reason for cautious optimism. Uganda still has important lion strongholds, particularly in Murchison Falls National Park. Its conservation institutions have accumulated considerable experience, and the country has an established network of research organisations, conservation partners and tourism operators willing to contribute to wildlife recovery.

The challenge is to convert these strengths into measurable improvements across all the country's important carnivore landscapes. For Michael Keigwin and his fellow taskforce members, the responsibility is therefore considerable. Their work will help determine whether Uganda can reverse the fortunes of its lions and other large carnivores before further population losses undermine their long-term survival.

Bringing back the roar is about more than hearing lions again across Uganda's savannahs. It is about ensuring that future generations inherit national parks where lions, leopards, hyenas, cheetahs and wild dogs remain an integral part of the country's natural landscape.