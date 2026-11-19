Ntungamo — Uganda is seeking to move beyond exporting raw coffee beans by expanding local processing, developing coffee tourism and promoting homegrown brands in international markets.

The shift is part of a new push to make coffee a bigger driver of industrialisation, investment and economic growth, following resolutions adopted at the second Coffee Roundtable Think Tank at the Africa Coffee Park in Ntungamo District.

The two-day meeting, held on November 13-14, 2026, at the park in Rwashamaire Town Council, brought together policymakers, industry players, cultural institutions and foreign diplomatic representatives to discuss how the country can capture more value from its coffee industry.

The meeting was held under the theme, "Positioning Coffee as a Driver of Industrialisation, Tourism, Investment and Global Commercial Diplomacy," in line with the government's Tenfold Growth Strategy, which targets expanding Uganda's economy to $500 billion by 2040.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Among those attending were Trade Minister Sanjay Tanna, Permanent Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi and Inspire Africa Group Chief Executive Officer Nelson Tugume among other dignitaries.

Beyond export volumes

Uganda's coffee development strategy has traditionally focused on increasing production, with the National Coffee Strategy for 2015/2016-2040 targeting annual output of 12 million 60- kilogramme bags.

However, participants argued that production growth alone will not deliver the full economic benefits of the crop unless the country increases its capacity to process, package, market and sell finished coffee products.

The resolutions call for a shift in how Uganda measures success in the coffee industry, placing greater emphasis on the value captured from global markets rather than the volume of unprocessed beans exported.

The proposed changes are intended to strengthen domestic enterprises, create industrial jobs and improve the returns earned by farmers and other players along the value chain.

Processing takes priority

A key resolution is to place coffee at the centre of Uganda's industrialisation agenda through increased investment in soluble coffee, roasting, processing and other forms of value addition.

Stakeholders also called for changes in government financing and subsidy programmes to reward productivity, quality and market value rather than focusing largely on production.

Exporters of processed coffee are expected to receive targeted support through affordable financing and export guarantees to help them compete in international markets.

The meeting further proposed using public procurement to grow the domestic market.

Government offices, conferences and other public institutions would be encouraged to consistently purchase locally processed coffee brands.

The proposal could provide local processors with a more reliable market while helping to build demand for Ugandan coffee products within the country.

Tourism and diplomacy

Coffee tourism also emerged as a priority, with participants proposing to link farm visits, cultural experiences, conservation and coffee tasting into a recognisable tourism product.

The Africa Coffee Park in Ntungamo is expected to serve as a pilot for a coffee tourism circuit that could be replicated in other coffee-growing regions.

The strategy is intended to diversify income opportunities around coffee beyond farming and trading, while positioning coffee-growing communities as destinations for visitors.

On international markets, the resolutions propose integrating coffee promotion and tourism into Uganda's commercial diplomacy.

Ugandan diplomatic missions abroad would be expected to use foreign engagements to promote local coffee brands and identify business opportunities for exporters and investors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This would give diplomatic missions a more direct role in connecting Ugandan producers and processors to international buyers.

Tracking investment

Participants also called for greater digitalisation of value-addition systems and the introduction of a consolidated coffee investment and performance scorecard.

The proposed scorecard would track the performance and returns of public and private investments in the sector, strengthening accountability and helping policymakers assess whether interventions are delivering the intended results.

The resolutions are expected to complement Vision 2040 and the Fourth National Development Plan, which place industrialisation, private investment and export growth at the centre of Uganda's economic transformation agenda.