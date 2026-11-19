Wakiso — Spiro Uganda has rewarded long-distance runner Leonard Chemonges with a brand-new electric motorcycle following his victory in the men's 42-kilometre race at the 2026 Mount Rwenzori Marathon.

Chemonges received the motorcycle on November 13 at Spiro Uganda's assembly plant in Namanve, Wakiso District, after completing the marathon in two hours, 13 minutes and 26 seconds to set a new course record.

The race, held in Kasese on August 22, covered an elevation of approximately 410 metres, making his performance a notable achievement in the competition.

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Bruce Mucunguzi, Deputy Country Head of Spiro Uganda, and Amos Wekesa, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwenzori Marathon, handed over the motorcycle during a ceremony at the company's facility.

Mucunguzi said the reward reflected the company's commitment to supporting sporting talent while promoting environmentally friendly transportation.

"We are excited to have partnered with the Rwenzori Marathon in solidarity with the runners and everyone who makes this incredible event possible. Today, we are particularly delighted to hand over a brand-new Spiro motorcycle to Leonard Chemonges in recognition of his outstanding achievement," Mucunguzi said.

He said the partnership was part of Spiro's broader efforts to promote green mobility, improve air quality and support healthier communities.

The company also expressed interest in maintaining a long-term relationship with the marathon organisers.

Wekesa said the partnership went beyond rewarding an individual athlete, highlighting the importance of corporate support in nurturing Ugandan sporting talent and creating opportunities for young people.

He also praised Spiro's investment in local motorcycle assembly and employment.

"Spiro is doing a great job. I am particularly impressed by what I have seen here at the assembly plant, especially the number of young people employed and actively involved in assembling these motorcycles," Wekesa said.

"It is encouraging to see a company investing in young people, creating employment and contributing to Uganda's development. We are excited to be associated with Spiro," he added.

The Rwenzori Marathon has increasingly provided a platform for promoting athletics, tourism and community engagement in western Uganda, while attracting partnerships from businesses interested in supporting sporting activities.

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The athlete said he intended to use the prize to facilitate his training as he works towards taking his running career to the next level.

The partnership also brings together two interests: promoting sporting excellence and encouraging the adoption of cleaner transportation alternatives.

Spiro Uganda said rewarding the marathon champion with an electric motorcycle demonstrated how corporate partnerships can support athletes while raising awareness about sustainable mobility.

The handover at Namanve also provided an opportunity to showcase the company's local assembly operations and its role in creating employment through electric motorcycle production.