Government has allocated ZiG29.6 billion to agriculture and land development programmes in the 2027 National Budget as the country braces for a potentially difficult farming season due to the looming Super El Niño weather phenomenon.

Presenting the 2027 National Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube warned that the anticipated weather conditions could disrupt agricultural production and worsen food security challenges.

"The agriculture sector is expected to encounter setbacks related to the impact of Super El Niño, which is usually associated with drought in the region," Ncube said.

To cushion farmers and safeguard national food supplies, Government has introduced a six-pillar strategy aimed at mitigating the effects of the anticipated drought.

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As part of the intervention, authorities are strengthening the country's strategic grain reserves through purchases by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

Ncube said the GMB had procured 365 000 tonnes of grain by the end of October 2026 as Government moves towards building a strategic reserve of 600 000 tonnes by 2027.

"As part of the Strategy, Government through GMB has procured grain amounting to 365 000 MT as at end October 2026, as part of building the country's strategic grain reserve to 600 000 tons by 2027," he said.

Government has also taken out sovereign drought insurance through the African Risk Capacity (ARC) to reduce the financial risks associated with climate-related disasters.

"Government has subscribed to the African Risk Capacity sovereign drought insurance policy at a premium of US$3.4 million," Ncube said.

Of the total ZiG29.6 billion allocation, ZiG27.6 billion has been earmarked for the Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development to finance agricultural programmes and projects.

A further ZiG2 billion will go to the Ministry of Lands and Rural Development to support land administration, surveying, mapping and rural industrialisation.

"Furthermore, ZiG2 billion has been allocated to the Ministry of Lands and Rural Development to underpin land administration, land surveying and mapping and rural development and industrialisation," Ncube said.

The allocations come as Zimbabwe seeks to strengthen its resilience to climate change, maintain adequate grain reserves and protect agricultural production against increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

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The anticipated drought also raises concerns over crop output, livestock production and rural livelihoods placing food security among the key priorities for the 2027 agricultural season.