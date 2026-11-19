Nigeria have dominated the history of the CAF Women's Player of the Year award, but a new generation of stars from across the continent is challenging the established order, with no Super Falcons player among the 10 nominees for 2026.

When the CAF Awards 2026 take place in Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday, 2 December, there will be an unusual absence from the shortlist for the prestigious CAF Women's Player of the Year honour.

For a country that has produced some of the greatest names in African women's football, Nigeria's absence from the list of 10 nominees represents another sign of the changing balance of power in the women's game.

Since the award was introduced in 2001, Nigerian players have claimed 13 of the 21 titles presented, an extraordinary record that underlines the country's influence on the development of women's football across Africa.

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From inaugural winner Mercy Akide to Perpetua Nkwocha, Cynthia Uwak and the incomparable Asisat Oshoala, Nigerian stars have set the standard for much of the award's history.

Oshoala remains the most decorated player in the category with six titles, won in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

Nkwocha was another dominant figure, winning four times in 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2011, while Uwak claimed successive honours in 2006 and 2007.

Together with Akide's inaugural triumph, they established a remarkable legacy that has made Nigeria synonymous with individual excellence in African women's football.

The emergence of powerful new national teams, the continued growth of domestic competitions and the increasing presence of African players in leading leagues around the world have created a more competitive environment.

Nigeria's remarkable dominance has not gone entirely unchallenged though. Ghana provided two of the earliest winners, with Alberta Sackey claiming the award in 2002 and Adjoa Bayor following in 2003.

South Africa's Noko Matlou broke Nigeria's run in 2008, while Equatorial Guinea's Genoveva Añonma was honoured in 2012.

Cameroon's Gaëlle Enganamouit claimed the award in 2015 before South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana became the second Banyana Banyana player to be crowned Africa's best in 2018.

More recently, Zambia's Barbra Banda and Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak have extended the list of winning nations to seven.

The 2026 award could further underline that growing diversity, particularly with Malawi seeking its first winner and Cameroon boasting three players on the shortlist.

LIST OF NOMINEES FOR THE CAF AWARDS 2026Monique Ngock (Cameroon / Washington Spirit)Ngock was named Best Player at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2026.

The influential midfielder was central to Cameroon's historic first continental title, providing the authority and quality in midfield that helped the Indomitable Lionesses claim their maiden title.

Michaely Bihina (Cameroon / Benfica)Goalkeepers have rarely featured among the winners of the prestigious award, but Bihina has made a compelling case following her outstanding performances at the 2026 continental finals.

Named Best Goalkeeper of the tournament, she produced a series of decisive displays, including three penalty saves against hosts Morocco in the semi-finals.

Her clean sheets against Nigeria, Morocco and Malawi in the knockout rounds were instrumental in Cameroon's title triumph.

Marie Ngah Manga (Cameroon / Fenerbahçe)Ngah Manga delivered when it mattered most, scoring twice in Cameroon's 3-0 WAFCON Final victory over Malawi.

The forward's attacking contributions helped secure a historic continental crown for her country, and her performances earned her a place in the tournament's Best XI.

Temwa Chawinga (Malawi / Kansas City Current)Temwa Chawinga enjoyed a remarkable continental campaign as Malawi reached their first WAFCON Final and qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027.

The prolific forward finished as the tournament's leading scorer with five goals and two assists, adding another outstanding achievement to her growing reputation in the United States' National Women's Soccer League.

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi / Olympique Lyon)One of African football's most accomplished attacking players, Tabitha Chawinga was another driving force behind Malawi's historic campaign.

Her pace, goalscoring ability and leadership helped the Scorchers emerge as one of the tournament's outstanding stories.

Together with her sister Temwa, she has helped transform Malawian women's football.

Barbra Banda (Zambia / Orlando Pride)The 2024 winner is seeking to become the sixth player to claim the award more than once.

Banda has established herself among the continent's leading forwards through her performances for Zambia and Orlando Pride in the United States.

The Copper Queens captain was also named in the WAFCON 2026 Team of the Tournament.

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa / Tigres UANL)Kgatlana is the only other previous winner among the 2026 nominees, having claimed the honour in 2018.

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The experienced South African forward remains one of the continent's most dangerous attacking players, combining exceptional pace with the ability to change matches through individual brilliance.

Marine Dafeur (Algeria / Bristol City)Dafeur has been recognised following an impressive year in which Algeria secured third place at the AFCON and qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027.

The midfielder was named in the tournament's Best XI, reflecting her influence in a campaign that established Algeria among the continent's emerging forces.

Hanan Aït El Haj (Morocco / Deportivo Alavés)Aït El Haj continues Morocco's growing representation among Africa's leading individual performers.

The defender played an important role for the Atlas Lionesses during the 2026 WAFCON and was selected in the tournament's Best XI.

Portia Boakye (Ghana / UNAM)An experienced figure in Ghanaian women's football, Boakye brings a wealth of international experience to the shortlist.

Her nomination recognises her continued contribution for club and country and ensures Ghana, which produced two of the earliest winners of the award, remains represented among Africa's leading performers.