MONROVIA — The opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has appointed its National Secretary-General Jefferson Tamba Koijee as chairman of a seven-member Convention Committee to oversee preparations for its Extraordinary Congress scheduled for Dec. 11-13, 2026, in Smell No Taste, Margibi County.

The appointment was announced by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) Thursday, which also constituted committees responsible for elections, constitutional review and communications ahead of the three-day gathering.

According to the NEC, the Extraordinary Congress will address leadership vacancies, internal democracy, electoral preparedness, membership representation and proposed changes to the party's policies, manifesto and constitution.

Koijee will be assisted by Dr. Elizabeth Gaye Kamara as co-chairman, while Samuel Jacobs will serve as secretary. Other members of the seven-member Convention Committee are Ruth Coker, J. Francis Karpu, Jonathan P. Jarnyeneh and Mohammed Jalloh.

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"The National Executive Committee announces that the Congress for Democratic Change will hold its Extraordinary Congress from December 11 to December 13, 2026, in Smell No Taste, Margibi County Liberia," the statement said.

"The Extraordinary Congress will address leadership vacancies and the Party's strategic direction. Delegates will also examine internal democracy, electoral preparedness, membership and representation, and proposals concerning the Party's policies, manifesto, and constitution."

The NEC further announced a nine-member Elections Committee headed by Ronald Kerkula Menscole as chairman, with C. Mike Doryon serving as co-chairman and Gaiyeizohn Aba Davis as secretary.

Other members are Sriya Musu Momolu, David B. Saylae Sr., Gertrude Williams, Raymond Kosigba Roberts, Ben Believe Togbah and Joshua Karr.

The party further appointed a five-member Extraordinary Congress Communication Team comprising Abu Sheriff, Eric Perviist, Michael Francis Tarr, Shanti Kromah and Lisa Kollie.

The NEC also constituted a 13-member Constitutional Review Committee chaired by Thompson Jabber, with Alexander V. Saydee Sr. serving as co-chairman and Cllr. K. Jarlateh Sayon as secretary.

Other members are Cllr. James N. Kummeh, Eddie Tarawali, Atty. Jefferson Chesson, Mamesie Kabba, Atty. Garmondeh Clinton, Cllr. Henry Wokolo, Cllr. Yancy K. Horton Sr. and Cllr. Garrison Yealue.

Prof. Wilson Tarpeh and Cllr. Ndubuisi Nwabudike have been appointed senior advisers to the Constitutional Review Committee.

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"The Constitutional Review Committee will examine constitutional proposals and submit its recommendations through the Extraordinary Congress process," the NEC stated.

The announcement comes as the CDC prepares for Liberia's 2029 presidential and legislative elections following its defeat in the November 2023 presidential runoff.

Former President George Manneh Weah, who led the CDC to victory in the 2017 presidential election, lost his re-election bid to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in 2023.

The planned congress also follows the Nov. 14 return of former CDC National Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu Jr. to the party after a petition organized by grassroots supporters.

Morlu announced during his homecoming that he was returning as an ordinary member rather than seeking a leadership position.

"I don't need a title to be effective. I don't need a title to serve," Morlu was quoted as saying in an earlier statement issued by the CDC-USA Minnesota Chapter.

Although the NEC identified Smell No Taste, Margibi County, as the location for the gathering, it said the exact venue and additional organizational arrangements would be announced later.

"The National Executive Committee, through the Convention Committee, will make further announcements concerning the confirmed venue, any additional committees, and other Extraordinary Congress arrangements," the statement indicated.