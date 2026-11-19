Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and India have discussed about expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation, with Ethiopia highlighting opportunities created by its ongoing economic reforms and access to the wider African market.

The discussions took place when Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Yasmin Wohabrebbi, received India's newly appointed Ambassador to Ethiopia, Devesh Uttam, at her office, where they exchanged views on bilateral trade, investment, addressing trade imbalances and regional market integration.

During the meeting, the Minister underscored that Ethiopia-India relations are built on longstanding diplomatic ties, mutual respect, South-South cooperation and friendship between the two countries' leaders, the ministry shared on its social media page.

She also commended India's continued support for Ethiopia's efforts to join the World Trade Organization (WTO), particularly its backing throughout the various rounds of accession negotiations.

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Highlighting the opportunities emerging from Ethiopia's Homegrown Economic Reform, Yasmin said the ongoing reforms are gradually opening up the economy and expanding private sector participation.

She pointed to progress in opening selected sectors to domestic and foreign investors, reforming the financial sector to facilitate the entry of foreign banks, improving access to foreign exchange and streamlining tax, customs and trade licensing procedures through digitization.

The Minister further said Ethiopia's membership in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers Indian companies opportunity to establish investment and manufacturing operations in the country, access the wider African market and develop regional value chains.

For his part, Ambassador Devesh Uttam reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening relations with Ethiopia, describing the country as an important partner for India and a gateway to the wider African market.

He noted that bilateral relations have developed into a strategic partnership, citing the outcomes of recent high-level visits by leaders and foreign ministers of the two countries.

Ambassador Uttam also expressed India's interest in further strengthening cooperation in trade, investment and other areas of mutual interest.

Following the discussion, the Ambassador toured the ministry's export showcase exhibition.