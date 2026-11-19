Nairobi — President William Ruto has dismissed the opposition's concerns over the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), saying the electoral body does not determine election outcomes.

Speaking during the first day of his Western Kenya tour, Ruto maintained that the power to elect leaders rests with Kenyans, challenging opposition leaders to focus on identifying a presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"The IEBC does not have the votes. The votes belong to the people."

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"First, you are busy struggling; find yourselves a candidate first. Imagine, up to now, you still do not have a candidate. You are moving from one hotel to another, from one person's house to another, trying to find one. You are still struggling to agree on a candidate, and time is running out. After that, you will have to find an agenda and then start campaigning. We will defeat those people very early in the morning. These are the same people who have gone to pick a fight with the IEBC," the President stated.

Ruto's remarks comes hours after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna on Thursday led opposition leaders in walking out of a consultative meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission after rejecting the agenda presented by the electoral body.

The leaders, who attended the meeting convened by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon, accused the commission of failing to incorporate critical electoral concerns raised by Kenyans and opposition political parties ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

Speaking before the walkout, the DCP Leader cited a letter dated May 10, 2026, reminding Ethekon of an earlier agreement to establish a technical team that would engage the commission on electoral reforms.