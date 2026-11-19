The police say 15 victims were rescued from kidnappers in Magaru Forest, Kabba, after a joint security operation.

The police in Kogi State say they have rescued 15 kidnapped victims during a joint security operation in Magaru Forest, Kakun-Kabba, in the state.

The operation was conducted in the early hours of Wednesday, 18 November, following intelligence about the victims' location, the police said.

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In a statement issued on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Saliu Afusat, said the operation involved personnel from several police divisions and units, the Nigerian Army's 251 Tank Battalion, forest guards, the Kogi State Vigilante Service, Agbekoya and the Kabba Security Outfit.

She said the joint team, acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarofi, advanced into the forest and engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle, forcing them to retreat.

Some of the suspects reportedly sustained gunshot injuries.

The rescued victims comprised 11 men and four women, including two children aged three and eight and a 15-year-old boy.

They were identified as Okuma Terlum, Ojo Deborah, Samuel Danjuma, Faith Raphael, Emmanuella Raphael, Donald Tor, Joseph Jonathan, Tergu Joseph, Samuel Joseph, Joseph Adebija, Lois Abiodun, Chuks Obiakor, Ola Olufemi, Ankpe Godwin and Kuhwa Solomon.

Ms Afusat said two other female victims, identified only as Joy and Nwakan, escaped from their abductors during the initial encounter in which the victims were taken captive.

She added that the security team came under another attack while evacuating the rescued victims from the forest but repelled the ambush and brought all 15 victims to safety.

According to the police spokesperson, the victims were debriefed and taken to St John's Catholic Hospital, Kabba, for medical attention after enduring physical and psychological distress during their captivity.

No arrests have been made, Ms Afusat said, adding that the police had obtained actionable intelligence and launched an investigation to track down the fleeing suspects and identify their alleged sponsors.

Related security operations

The rescue comes amid renewed security operations against kidnappers in Kogi State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that soldiers, working with the Kogi State Vigilance Service, killed three suspected kidnappers and recovered four AK-47 rifles during an operation in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area.

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The operation was part of a search for suspected kidnappers around Edimogbo and Obele forests.

The Army had also reported killing two other suspected kidnappers during a follow-up operation in Edimogbo Forest on 3 November.

In another development, the army said it arrested a suspected ammunition supplier, Umaru Muhammad, on 17 November, after recovering 300 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition allegedly concealed in a sack of beans.

The army said the ammunition was reportedly destined for two individuals in Gori Village, Lokoja Local Government Area.

The police said the latest rescue operation involved several security agencies and local security groups.

The command urged residents to continue providing credible information to support efforts to tackle kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state.