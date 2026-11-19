Kampala — Leading bank Kenya Commercial Bank, has sunk sh93.6 million into the popular Kenya Day Golf tournament set for November 28 at the Uganda Golf Club.

"KCB will sink 93.6 million in cash and kind as the headline sponsor of the Kenya Week Golf activities," Noela Byuma, Head of Marketing said at the launch yesterday. "We also express appreciation to the Kenya High Commission and fellow partners, reiterating KCB's commitment to initiatives that promote business, strengthen regional economies and advance East African integration."

The Kenya Day Golf tournament is part of the activities to celebrate Kenya's independence.

The activities include a Kenya Diaspora Dinner on December 5 at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel and the main day Jamhuri Celebrations on December 11.

Several Kenya companies are partners at this tournament.

The tournament is expected to promote sports tourism by encouraging cross-border participation, attracting visitors and creating opportunities for business networking.