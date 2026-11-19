At least 116 community members from 28 villages in Gutu District, Masvingo Province, have received firefighting training as part of efforts to prevent veld fires and protect the ecologically important Driefontein Grasslands.

The training workshops, were organised by BirdLife Zimbabwe in collaboration with the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Forestry Commission and Gutu Rural District Council.

The programme targeted local firefighting teams and community representatives, equipping them with practical skills to prevent, manage and suppress veld fires ahead of the July to November fire season.

The training was conducted at Chinyaure 2 Recreation Area, Makomborero Secondary School, Taigara Secondary School and Chivake Shops.

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A major focus of the programme was fire prevention, with participants encouraged to prioritise measures that reduce the risk of veld fires rather than relying solely on firefighting once fires have started.

Among the preventive measures discussed were hay baling, construction of fireguards and thatch grass harvesting to reduce the accumulation of dry vegetation that can fuel veld fires.

Participants were also educated on common causes of veld fires, including discarded cigarette butts, illegal hunting activities and unattended open fires.

The training covered firefighting techniques and safety protocols, with emphasis on assessing wind direction, evaluating available fuel and vegetation and using appropriate firefighting equipment.

Participants were introduced to the use of knapsack sprayers, fire beaters and shovels, while teamwork, effective communication and personal safety were highlighted as essential components of firefighting operations.

Each training session included a mock fire drill, allowing participants to put the knowledge gained into practice and familiarise themselves with basic fire suppression techniques.

The programme also addressed the legal consequences of starting veld fires and failing to comply with fire prevention regulations.

Beyond protecting property and livelihoods, the initiative placed particular emphasis on the ecological importance of the Driefontein Grasslands which provide critical habitats for several threatened and vulnerable bird species.

Bird species highlighted during the training included the Grey Crowned Crane, Wattled Crane, Secretarybird and Kori Bustard.

To strengthen community awareness and preparedness, educational posters highlighting the relationship between fire management and biodiversity conservation were distributed.

Firefighting equipment, including knapsack sprayers and fire beaters, was also distributed to support local response teams.

The training has already translated into practical action, with several participating villages reportedly beginning construction of fireguards immediately after the workshops.

The initiative highlights the importance of community participation in environmental conservation, particularly in landscapes such as the Driefontein Grasslands, where human livelihoods and biodiversity depend on the sustainable management of natural resources.

Below is a statement from Birdlife Zimbabwe Education and Avitourism Officer

"The Driefontein Grasslands are an extensive wet grassland ecosystem in central Zimbabwe, situated between Chivhu, Mvuma, and Gutu.

Located on Zimbabwe's central watershed, the area contains headwater wetlands for five major river systems--including the Mutirikwi, Sebakwe, Devure, and Shashe--and is internationally designated as both a Ramsar Site and a Key Biodiversity Area.

To safeguard both local biodiversity and rural livelihoods, BirdLife Zimbabwe, in partnership with the Gutu Rural District Council, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), and the Forestry Commission, conducted Veld Fire Management Trainings to equip local community teams with the skills to prevent and suppress wildfires.

Proactive fire management in Driefontein is critical for three key reasons:

Protecting Threatened Bird Species: Driefontein is Zimbabwe's most vital breeding and foraging stronghold for globally threatened grassland and wetland birds, supporting roughly 85% of the country's Wattled Crane population alongside Grey Crowned Cranes, Secretarybirds, and breeding migratory species.

Because Wattled and Grey Crowned Cranes are ground-nesting birds, uncontrolled dry-season fires severely threaten them by destroying eggs, flightless chicks, and essential habitat cover.

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Preserving Watershed Hydrology and Water Quality: As part of the central watershed, Driefontein's wetlands act as a natural sponge--storing water during the rainy season and releasing it gradually throughout the dry months.

Preventing destructive wildfires keeps wetland and riparian vegetation intact, allowing it to filter sediment and agricultural runoff before water enters local pans and downstream river catchments.

Safeguarding Community Livelihoods and Grazing Reserves: Because Driefontein lies outside formal state-protected areas and is largely communally managed and farmed, fire management directly protects local households.

Uncontrolled veld fires wipe out standing winter forage across entire villages, leaving cattle without grazing until the rains return.

Establishing fireguards and practicing rotational burning preserves vital dry-season pasture reserves while protecting homesteads, crops, and natural resources."