A statement by the incumbent NUJ Abuja council chairperson, Grace Ike, announced the death of Mr Abdul Jelil at the age of 62.

A former Chairman of the Abuja chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abdul Jelil Adebayo, is dead. A statement by the incumbent NUJ Abuja council chairperson, Grace Ike, announced the death of Mr Adebayo at the age of 62.

The statement described his death as "a monumental loss to the journalism profession and the FCT Council."

Born on 23 March 1964, in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Mr Adebayo began his journalism career as a reporter with the Champion newspaper in Ilasamaja, Lagos, in the early 1990s. The newspaper transferred him to Abuja in 1992, following the relocation of the seat of federal government and most federal political institutions from Lagos to Abuja in late 1991.

Mr Adebayo became popular among journalists in Abuja largely due to his friendly disposition and dedication to NUJ activities.

Ms Ike referenced his commitment to journalists' welfare and contributions to the growth of the journalism profession, especially in Abuja. She noted that his leadership, humility and bridge-building efforts earned him the respect of colleagues within and outside the FCT.

The late journalist is survived by his wife and children.