HFM, Official Partner of Arsenal FC, brought the iconic Premier League Trophy to Lagos yesterday to kick off the highly anticipated HFM x Arsenal FC Africa Trophy Tour 2026.

Thousands of fans of the North London club and the English Premier League were in jubilant mood as the iconic trophy was on display at the event held inside the Landmark Events Centre in Victoria Island.

Many supporters had opportunities to pose alongside the iconic trophy, capturing memorable moments and celebrating their shared passion for the game.

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Beyond the trophy experience, attendees enjoyed a range of interactive football activations, engaging games and live entertainment, creating a lively atmosphere that reflected Lagos' vibrant spirit and love for football

The red and white colours dominated the venue, with chants, drums and Afrobeats turning the trophy showcase into a full carnival.

While fielding questions from sports journalists at the event, Managing Director, HF Markets Nigeria Limited, Opeoluwa Abiola, stressed that given the passion of Nigerians for the Premier League and Arsenal FC huge fan base in the country, it was fitting for the trophy to have its first stop in Lagos during this trip to Africa.

"The passion for football here in Nigeria is incredible, and seeing so many Arsenal supporters and football fans come together in Lagos has been truly special," began the HF Markets CEO.

Abiola insisted that the tour was more than just displaying silverware.

"Through our partnership with Arsenal FC, we want to go beyond traditional sponsorship and create experiences that bring fans closer to the game they love.

"Lagos has been a fantastic start to our Africa Trophy Tour, and we're proud to share this moment with the local football community," he enthused.

The trophy tour of Lagos, according to the HFM top chief, marked an important milestone in the company's partnership with Arsenal FC. He said that it reflects a shared passion for excellence, connection and memorable experiences.

"Through the HFM x Arsenal FC Africa Trophy Tour 2026, HFM continues to strengthen its connection with African communities, creating opportunities for fans to engage with the Club's history and celebrate their passion for football.

With Lagos setting the stage, the excitement now continues across the continent."

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One of the Arsenal supporters, Jude Chukwuka, praised Manager Mikel Arteta and his Gunners for making the dream come true.

"I have been supporting Arsenal since 1996 which was one of our worst years. But players like Gabriel Magalhaes and Mikel Merino stand out as we celebrate this iconic victory," gushed the grey-haired Gunner.

After the tour of Lagos, the Arsenal FC Africa Trophy Tour 2026 will next stop in

Nairobi (Kenya) on 19 November. It will be the turn of Cape Town (South Africa) on 21 November, where even more football fans will have the opportunity to experience the Premier League Trophy up close.

From Lagos to Nairobi and Cape Town, HFM is bringing Arsenal's celebration of the 2025/2026 EPL victory closer to the fans, one city at a time.

HFM Group is a global multi-asset broker offering a wide range of financial instruments, trusted by over 2.5 million clients worldwide.