Follow THISDAYLIVE on GoogleAdd us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on GoogleNigeria's U23 boys, Olympic Eagles, made few mistakes on a crucial day as they dismantled their counterparts from the Democratic Republic of Congo 4-0 to reach the final round of the qualification series for next year's U23 CAF Cup of Nations finals.

It was always going to be a mountain to climb, after the 1996 Olympic champions lost the first leg by two controversial goals in Lubumbashi four days earlier. However, after listening to the inspirational and motivational words of the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade in the dressing room before kick-off, the Eagles knew they just had to climb that mountain.

They started like a house on fire at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, and even before Alex Oweilayefa jabbed in the first goal in the 8th minute, after the visiting goalkeeper dropped a fierce close-range shot by Umar Abubakar, Nigeria had missed a couple of chances to open the floodgates.

Onslaught after onslaught followed, with the Congolese largely pegged back in their own half, as Oweilayefa, Abubakar, Peter Osayande, Saleh Sadiq, Aderemi Adeoye and Wilfred George kept the intensity on the high.

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Sadiq nearly got the second in the 38th minute but the visitors cleared right on the line, and four minutes later, Abubakar missed from close range as the heat became unbearable for DR Congo.

Nigeria began the second period with even more intensity, as Osayande, George and substitutes Abdulmuiz Adeleke and Lucky Oraro kept the fire burning in the Congolese final third. Only two minutes into the half, Osayande lashed into the net from close range after good work on the left by Oweilayefa and Adeoye. That tied the fixture on aggregate, and the job remained getting the goal that would torpedo the visitors on aggregate.

From this point, Osayande switched to the left flank and started to torment the visitors with his pace, cutting past their defence at will. In one of such moves, substitute Victor Samuel was in the right place to stab the ball into the net with the entire Congolese defence flummoxed.

Not done, the Olympic Eagles kept the pressure on, and in the third minute of added time, substitute Abdulmuiz Adeleke rifled home from the penalty spot to make it 4-0 and send Nigeria comfortably into the final round of the qualification series, where they will square up to the Zambia U23 side.

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Zambia and Burkina Faso were tied at 1-1 after both legs of their fixture, but the southern Africans edged the tie 3-2 after penalty shootout to reach the final round.