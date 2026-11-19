A42 House in Joburg is a radical gallery space for spiritual healing, beauty and rest.

At the end of a long panhandle driveway in Parktown North is a house all set about with greenery and a creeper-clad wall that overlooks a pool. There's a wide, sun-filled patio where people are chatting and chilling, and inside is a generous lounge area featuring an art exhibition, and a sunken lounge and library decorated with paintings, sculptures, objets d'art and wax print curtains, all distinctly South African pieces.

A42 House completely flips the script on what a museum is supposed to be.

It's not about looking at artefacts behind glass in a hushed, sterile building - this is a living, breathing home where you get to sleep inside the curated exhibits, relax, heal and actively participate in art and culture.

There are four guest rooms, each decorated by a local artist. Ngaire Blankenberg, founder and director of the non-profit Institute for Creative Repair, asked her collaborators to develop a bedroom exhibit that answered "what makes you grounded?". You can spend a night to become immersed in their stories.

South African-born Blankenberg is an independent cultural planner and strategist who has been an adviser on all aspects of museological practice for more than 55 cultural projects in 35 cities...