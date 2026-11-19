With coalition talks intensifying, South Africa needs extraordinary leadership that prioritises purpose over power - and brings the most capable citizens into council chambers.

As we emerge from the local government elections with a soup even less palatable than the one we were slurping before, we are faced with challenges -- beyond just municipalities -- that could be as consequential as any we have faced since the dawn of our democracy.

Even as political parties wrestle (mud-wrestle?) for positions of influence and power rather than purpose, we will require extraordinary leadership to correct the perilous course we're on.

We need a confidence of purpose that readily invites political rivals and outsiders to form a team capable of transforming our overwhelming challenges into a platform of opportunities.

With just over a week to go, things are not heading that way.

The risk of failing to get there lies in the influence, obstinacy, arrogance, crookedness and often ignorance of players who see continued failure as their primary source of personal wealth.

Business is hardly stepping up to the plate. The same-old, same-olds make speeches and pitch up at gatherings of the incumbent incompetents to be seen shaking hands and promising to hold hands in a future few actually intend to get involved in or take risks on. Their primary purpose is to preserve some semblance of...