- Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris has directed the relevant authorities at ports and border crossings to adopt a single-window system to facilitate procedures for the entry of flour and fava beans, as part of efforts to address citizens' livelihood concerns.

He made the remarks while chairing an expanded meeting in Khartoum on Tuesday, attended by the Ministers of Federal Governance and Rural Development, Justice, Finance, Agriculture and Irrigation, and Industry and Trade; the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan; the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers; as well as the directors of the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization, the Border Crossings Authority and the Sudanese Petroleum Corporation.

The meeting reviewed the country's petroleum products situation and was briefed on the availability of diesel to meet the needs of the summer agricultural harvest and preparations for the winter agricultural season.