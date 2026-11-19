- State Minister at the Ministry of Finance, Mohamed Nour Abdel-Daim, addressed the opening session of a specialised refresher training course on "Public Debt Management, Government Assets and Risk Management", organised by the General Directorate of Public Debt and Government Assets at the Ministry's Personnel Affairs Hall. The course runs from 15 to 24 November.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance's Media Directorate on Tuesday, the State Minister underscored the strategic importance of training and institutional capacity-building at this critical junction facing the country.

He stressed that enhancing the capabilities of financial personnel is a fundamental pillar for rebuilding financial systems, protecting public resources and ensuring sound management of public debt and government assets in ways that strengthen fiscal sustainability and support economic recovery efforts.

The State Minister noted that the course is fully aligned with the Ministry of Finance's overall policy directions aimed at strengthening oversight of public funds, developing innovative financing instruments, and identifying and optimally utilising state assets to maximise non-tax revenues.

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He reaffirmed the Ministry's leadership commitment to supporting such specialised programmes to modernise the financial working environment and enhance institutional performance in line with the requirements of the coming phase.

The course is being delivered through an interactive approach based on case studies, numerical exercises and simulations of borrowing decisions.

It targets 25 participants from personnel working in relevant financial and oversight directorates.