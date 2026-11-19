Baku, (SUNA) - Joint meetings between representatives of Sudanese banks and their Azerbaijani counterparts began in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on Tuesday, 17 November. The meetings were initiated and coordinated by the Embassy of Sudan in Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan.

The meetings aim to follow up on steps to activate the memorandum of understanding signed between the two central banks on banking cooperation and expand cooperation to include banks and financial institutions in both countries.

The Sudanese delegation was headed by Nour-Eddin Mohamed Suleiman, Director-General of Financial Markets at the Central Bank of Sudan. It included directors-general and representatives of the Bank of Khartoum, Omdurman National Bank, Faisal Islamic Bank, Nile Bank and Sudanese Islamic Bank.

In his address at the opening session, Sudan's Ambassador to Baku, Anas Al-Tayeb Al-Jailani, underscored the importance of the banking sector in supporting economic activity and facilitating trade and investment. He noted that the meetings represented a practical step towards expanding cooperation between banking institutions in the two countries.

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In this regard, the ambassador expressed his hope that the meetings would result in practical steps to activate the memorandum of understanding between the two central banks, strengthen correspondent banking relations, facilitate transfers and financial settlements, and explore mechanisms for trade finance. He also highlighted opportunities for exchanging expertise in digital transformation and financial technology, as well as exploring cooperation opportunities in the energy, agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

He also noted the development witnessed in Azerbaijan's banking sector, emphasising the economic and financial cooperation opportunities offered by Sudan in light of its resources, potential and strategic geographical location.

The meetings are scheduled to include discussions with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and a number of Azerbaijani commercial banks to explore opportunities for direct cooperation and further develop banking and financial relations between the two countries.