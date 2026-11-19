- Britain has expressed interest in supporting the efforts of the Sudanese Dialogue Preparatory Committee, which seeks to bring together political and societal groups for an inclusive Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue to be held inside the country. This came during a meeting between the committee and the Political Counsellor at the British Embassy on Tuesday at the committee's headquarters in Khartoum.

The official spokesperson for the Sudanese Dialogue Preparatory Committee, Engineer Othman Mirghani, said the committee briefed the British diplomat on its efforts to create a conducive environment for launching the dialogue as soon as possible, with the participation of various Sudanese parties.

Mirghani explained that the dialogue aims to address the root causes of the Sudanese crisis and reach fundamental solutions to the country's problems, rather than merely addressing the current situation. He noted that the meeting was constructive and gave the British side a clearer understanding of the committee's work and an opportunity to assess its efforts.

He added that the discussions addressed the possibility of Britain supporting the committee's efforts, particularly in engaging with international and regional parties that could help bring Sudanese rivals together and ensure the success of the dialogue.

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Mirghani revealed that understandings had been reached on a number of issues that could serve as a starting point for cooperation between the two sides. He noted that they had agreed to hold another meeting next week to discuss details and proposals to be put forward by the committee.

The official spokesperson for the Sudanese Dialogue Preparatory Committee underscored the importance of Britain's role in the Sudanese file, given its presence in international forums, particularly the United Nations and the Security Council. He stressed the importance of maintaining communication with Britain to keep it informed of developments in Sudan and efforts to find solutions to the crisis through an inclusive Sudanese dialogue that excludes no one.