- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem on Tuesday met with a delegation representing a group of European donor countries, along with a representative of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the European Union Mission, in the presence of Mr. Lorenzo Caravè, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in Sudan.

The minister welcomed the delegation's visit and expressed his appreciation for the substantial humanitarian assistance provided by donor countries to Sudan, commending their efforts to support the humanitarian response and alleviate the suffering of citizens across the country.

The Foreign Minister urged donor countries to contribute to and support the reconstruction phase and the establishment of development projects that would help promote stability in the country.

For his part, Mr. Lorenzo Caravè, speaking on behalf of the visiting delegation, expressed appreciation for the reception, noting that the visit reflected the delegation's concern about the situation in Sudan and reaffirmed its commitment to continuing humanitarian assistance.

He also expressed the donor delegation's readiness to engage in reconstruction efforts and support the requirements of the post-war phase.