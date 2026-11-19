The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has recorded a major milestone in efforts to strengthen the country's geoscience sector, following the coming into force of seven Legislative Instruments (L.Is) to regulate geological activities and improve accountability.

The regulations, which took effect on August 26, 2026, after completing the mandatory 21 parliamentary sitting days, give effect to the Ghana Geological Survey Authority Act, 2016 (Act 928).

The Director-General of the GGSA, Dr Prosper Nduah Akaba, disclosed this at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources' Progress Series, where he outlined the authority's achievements and ongoing programmes.

He described the coming into force of the instruments as one of the most significant developments of the year. Read More