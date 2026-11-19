THE government is stepping up efforts to move Ghana's agriculture sector away from the export of raw agricultural commodities towards local processing and value addition, in a major push to ensure the country derives greater economic benefits from its agricultural resources, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, has indicated.

He noted that the objective of the government under the new economy was to ensure that crops harvested in Ghana did not simply leave the country in their raw form but were processed into finished and higher-value products to supply local industries, expand exports and improve farmers' incomes.

It is against this backdrop that the government has initiated the Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda (AETA), with its flagship Feed Ghana Programme and the complementary Feed the Industry initiative, to boost domestic food production and ensure a reliable supply of raw materials for local industries.

"A harvest should be the beginning of value creation. It should supply a factory, sustain an enterprise, create jobs and put good-quality food on the tables of our people," he underlined.

