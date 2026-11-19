KIM Lars Björkegren says Ghana achieved its mission in Sekondi-Takoradi after completing a double over Somalia to revive the team's hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana followed up Thursday's 2-0 win with a 1-0 victory on Monday at the Sekondi Sports Stadium, with Captain Jordan Ayew scoring the winner from the penalty spot in the first half.

Speaking after the game, Björkegren praised the team's start and overall performance, while admitting Ghana should have scored more goals.

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Giving a summary of the game at the post-match press conference, he remarked: "I think the start was really good. I think the first 15-20 minutes, we probably played the best that we have played in over two games here. Overall, I think we had a good first half in total.

"In the second half, I think we came out good, but we couldn't take care of the chances we created. So, I think it's a balance, and we came with a mission. The mission was to take the six points, so it's a mission completed. But at the same time, I think we wanted some more goals today."

But the back-to-back wins, he stated, were no guarantee of qualification for the next AFCON.

"There is no insurance in football, we all know it, but the quality in the team is there. I think the group came together in a good way. Off the pitch they have been doing well, and I think on the pitch they have been good as well. Like I said, the goal was to win today, we did it, and then we were hoping to score some more goals," he stated.

On the difference between Somalia's performance on Thursday and Monday, he added: "They were a bit similar. But I don't think it's always the fact. If you look at the performance today, I think they were at the same level, maybe even better than in the previous game."