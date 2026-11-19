THE Head of the Civil Service, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, has urged government institutions to translate research findings and statistical reports into policy decisions and measurable development outcomes, warning that valuable reports are often left unused.

He said Ghana could not achieve meaningful development if data collected by public institutions failed to inform resource allocation, national planning and interventions to improve people's lives.

"We must strengthen the connection between statistical production, national development planning, budgeting, implementation and evaluation. Data should not end with the publication of a report. We have several reports, some of them gathering dust," he said.

Dr Aggrey-Darkoh made the call when he delivered the keynote address at the 2026 Annual Forum for Data Producers, Users and Enhancers at the Lancaster Hotel in Accra yesterday.