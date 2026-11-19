EMMA Wenani, Chief Director of Global Media Alliance (GMA), has joined the Advisory Council of Africa PR Week, organisers of the annual Africa Global PR Week summit in Nairobi.

Ms Wenani sits on the council from Ghana, alongside senior communications leaders from countries including Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Uganda, Rwanda, Cameroon, Namibia and Zambia. The council is chaired by Mary Njoki, Founder and CEO of Glass House PR, with Eunice Kimani serving as its secretariat.

Welcoming her, Africa PR Week pointed to her passion for mentorship and leadership development. It said her work across Ghana and Kenya brings "exactly the cross-border perspective this council exists to share".

She joins a council that spans academia, agency leadership and in-house practice. Its members include Prof Nancy Booker, Dean of the Graduate School of Media and Communications at Aga Khan University in Kenya; Israel Opayemi, CEO of Chain Reactions in Nigeria; Halim Abouseif, Managing Director of Rada PR in Egypt; and Ndabaga Shumbusho, PR Manager at MTN Rwanda.

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Other members on the council list include Diana Ngao of FELT Africa (Kenya), Ian Rumanyika of NODE Group (Uganda), Datari Ladejo of Fern Hill and She Means Business (Nigeria), Mbacham Santher Emene of ImageNation PR (Cameroon), Morna Ikosa of MI Communications (Namibia) and Stacey Mtika of Tide Media Consultancy (Zambia).

The appointment comes after the second edition of AGPRW, held in Nairobi from August 26 to 28, 2026, under the theme "Redefining PR, Redefining Africa". The next summit is scheduled for June 2027 in Nairobi.

Ms Wenani has more than 17 years of experience in public relations, digital marketing, and project and events management. As Chief Director, she provides strategic advisory and communications leadership to GMA's clients across a range of industries. Under her leadership, the agency has run platforms such as the World PR Day Festival and the Ghana Beverage Awards.

Outside the agency, she chairs the Kenyans in Ghana Association and serves on the Executive Committee of the Executive Women Network.

Earlier this year, she was named among the Ascent Top 100 Career Women in Africa 2026. She has also been listed among the Top 10 Women in PR in both Ghana and Africa, and Africa PR Week has named GMA among its Top 10 PR Agencies in Ghana.