THE Zetahir Mission Church on Saturday went on a float through parts of Accra to sensitise the public about its beliefs concerning the birth of Jesus Christ and promote awareness of its celebration through public engagement and outreach.

The float, which started from the church's premises at Town Council Line, passed through Radio Gold, Mamprobi, Salvation, and Lighthouse before proceeding to Chorkor and Mamprobi Post Office, and returning to the church premises.

The annual exercise, which the church said it had organised since 1997, was also aimed at spreading its religious message and drawing public attention to what it described as the true date of Christ's birth.

The church maintains that December 25, traditionally observed as Christmas Day, is not the actual date Jesus Christ was born.

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Speaking to the press after the event, Executive Member of the church, Mr Fred Odei, said the mission was committed to promoting religious tolerance, unity and peaceful coexistence among Christians and Muslims.

He noted that the church believed that both religions shared a common ancestry through Abraham, whose sons, Isaac and Ishmael, were associated with the lineages of Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed, respectively.

Mr Odei said religious differences should not be a source of hatred and conflict, but rather an opportunity for people of different faiths to demonstrate love, understanding and mutual support.

He urged the public to embrace religious brotherliness and work towards building a peaceful society, adding that the church's mission was to spread what it considered God's message of unity to humanity.

A member of the Executive Committee of the church, Ms Charity Boafo-Portuphy, said the float formed part of activities to raise awareness about the church's belief concerning the date of Jesus Christ's birth.

She said the exercise was intended to educate the public about the significance of the date and encourage informed discussion about the church's beliefs.

Ms Boafo-Portuphy added that the church believed that December 25 was not supported by any specific biblical account establishing it as the date of Christ's birth.

She explained that the church's position was also informed by its interpretation of biblical accounts concerning shepherds tending their flocks in the fields, which, she said, raised questions about the possibility of Christ's birth taking place during the cold December period.