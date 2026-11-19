FISHERS in the Greater Accra Region have called for greater involvement in the formulation and implementation of government policies and interventions aimed at developing the fisheries sector.

They said although successive governments had introduced various programmes to support agriculture and fisheries, the people directly engaged in the industry were often left out of decisions that affected their livelihoods.

The call was made at a stakeholders' engagement organised by the General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) at Jamestown Beach in Accra.

The meeting brought together chief fishermen, chief fisherwomen, fishmongers and other representatives of fishing communities across the region, including Ada, Prampram and other fishing landing beaches.

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Addressing the participants, the General Secretary of GAWU, Mr Andrews Addoquaye Tagoe, said inadequate involvement of fishers in policy implementation had affected the ability of intended beneficiaries to enjoy the full benefits of government interventions.

He said the engagement formed part of the union's responsibility to represent and advance the interests of fishers, who were members of the organisation.

Mr Tagoe explained that the meeting also provided an opportunity for participants to examine the fisheries-related provisions in the national budget presented the previous day and share their views on the proposed government interventions.

He said the general response from participants suggested some optimism about the budget, particularly the proposed support for agriculture and aquaculture development.

However, he observed that many fishers did not fully understand the budget provisions, making it necessary for more education and sensitisation to help them appreciate the opportunities available to the sector.

One of the key messages from the discussions, he said, was the need for fishers to be actively involved in decisions concerning their livelihoods.

"Nothing for us without us," he stressed, adding that fishers must not merely be informed about government policies but should also have a voice in their implementation.

Mr Tagoe said GAWU would collaborate with fishing communities to develop indicators to monitor government interventions and hold the relevant authorities accountable for their commitments.

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On environmental concerns, he said participants expressed worry about the increasing use of harmful chemicals in fishing activities and the potential dangers to fish quality and human health.

Picture caption: Mr Andrews Addoquaye Tagoe (seated sixth from right) and Mrs Harriet Botchway (seated third from left) with the fishmongers.

He said the participants called for effective control mechanisms at fishing landing beaches to prevent the use of banned agrochemicals and other dangerous substances.

They also advocated measures to eliminate child labour in fishing activities and introduce systems to test fish for pesticide and chemical residues before they entered the market.

Mr Tagoe said such measures would help protect consumers and ensure that fish remained a safe and nutritious source of protein.

In a related development, Nii Abiala II, National Treasurer of the Chief and Queen Fish Council, expressed concern about the increasing use of dangerous chemicals, including DDT, in Ghana's fishing waters.

He warned that the practice threatened the livelihoods of fishermen, contaminated fish consumed by the public and exposed both fishing communities and consumers to serious health risks.

Nii Abiala II called for urgent government intervention to protect the country's marine resources and safeguard public health.

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