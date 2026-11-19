BONAGRO LTD., an agricultural machinery and agrochemical supplier, has donated a combine harvester and assorted agro-inputs valued at GH¢1 million to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to support farmers and reduce post-harvest losses.

The donation, which forms part of the company's 10-year partnership with the Ministry, is aimed at promoting agricultural mechanisation, reducing production costs and improving productivity.

Presenting the items in Accra, the General Manager of BonAgro Ltd., Mr Victor Nchonah, said the combine harvester would help farmers minimise grain losses during harvesting, save time and make farming more attractive, particularly to the youth.

He said the company, which had been operating for 13 years, had consistently supported the Ministry at the national and district levels over the past decade.

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Mr Nchonah recalled that during last year's 41st National Farmers' Day celebration, the company donated a tractor, agrochemicals and knapsack sprayers to the Ministry.

The agro-inputs and spraying equipment, he added, would be distributed to between 35 and 40 selected districts across the country, while the combine harvester would be presented to a deserving farmer during the National Farmers' Day celebration.

Receiving the items, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, thanked the company for its continued support and assured that all the donated items would be distributed to farmers on the celebration day.

He announced that the National Best Farmer would receive a brand-new pick-up vehicle, GH¢1.2 million, a tractor with accessories and assorted agro-products.

He added that where the overall National Best Farmer was not a woman, the best female farmer would receive a pick-up vehicle and a cash award. The same package would be extended to the best physically challenged farmer to appreciate their efforts.

The Minister further announced a sponsored 10-day trip to Europe for the overall National Best Farmer and his or her partner.

On efforts to reduce post-harvest losses, Mr Opoku said the government had purchased more than 30,000 tonnes of food for storage but was seeking to expand the capacity to 100,000 tonnes.

He explained that inadequate storage facilities had necessitated the engagement of a Danish company, which had made available €4.8 million towards the construction of a 21,000-tonne storage facility in Wa, in the Upper West Region.

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The facility would support the purchase and storage of rice and maize, he said.

On food sufficiency, Mr Opoku said Ghana had attained self-sufficiency in maize production, with output reaching approximately 4.7 million metric tonnes last year, against national demand of 2.9 million metric tonnes.

He said cassava production for food consumption also exceeded domestic demand, although supply for industrial purposes remained inadequate.

For rice, he said domestic production had increased from 43 per cent of national demand when the government assumed office in January 2025 to 56 per cent, with measures underway to bridge the remaining gap.

The Minister attributed the progress to interventions under the Feed Ghana Programme and said efforts were being made to ensure year-round production of tomatoes and other food commodities.

He urged Ghanaians to patronise locally produced food to create employment, support farmers and reduce dependence on imported commodities. He also encouraged households and schools to establish gardens and farms to supplement food supplies and reduce feeding costs.