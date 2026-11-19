THE Black Challenge delivered a stunning performance on Monday, thrashing Iraq 6-0 in their final Group D encounter to secure qualification for the round of 16 at the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup (W/C) in Mexico.

The two-time African champions produced a commanding display at Lucia II in San Juan de los Lagos, responding emphatically to their difficult start to the tournament with a convincing victory that kept their World Cup campaign alive.

Stephen Richard Obeng's men entered the decisive encounter under pressure after opening their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to former world champions, Angola, before settling for a 1-1 draw against Colombia on Sunday.

However, the Black Challenge put those setbacks behind them in spectacular fashion, taking control of proceedings against their Middle Eastern opponents and showcasing their attacking quality with a six-goal performance.

The emphatic victory proved decisive in Ghana's quest to reach the knockout stage, as they finished second in Group D behind Angola, who topped the standings with seven points.

Ghana's progression marks a significant turnaround after a challenging start to the group campaign, with Obeng and his players now carrying renewed confidence into the round of 16.