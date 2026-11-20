Global commodities trader Vitol has won a tender to upgrade and operate the Tazama fuel pipeline linking Tanzania and Zambia, as the 2 countries seek to expand fuel transportation capacity and improve supply to Zambia's mining sector. Vitol's Bahrain subsidiary was selected as project developer following an evaluation by both governments, according to a letter dated November 6, 2026, from Tazama Pipelines Limited. The appointment was reported on November 18, although the parties must complete negotiations before the project can proceed.

The Tazama pipeline stretches approximately 1,710 kilometers from Tanzania's port of Dar es Salaam to Ndola in Zambia's Copperbelt region. It transports around 800,000 metric tons of petroleum products annually, compared with an installed capacity of approximately 1.1 million tons. The pipeline was converted from transporting crude oil to refined fuel in March 2023, allowing Zambia to import diesel through the system. The infrastructure is jointly owned by the governments of Zambia and Tanzania and supports fuel distribution to Zambia's mining, transport and industrial sectors.

The proposed development includes construction of a new pipeline capable of transporting 7 million metric tons of refined petroleum products annually, alongside upgrades to the existing Tazama network. Zambia's Ministry of Energy has outlined plans to increase the existing pipeline's capacity to 4 million tons per year. Together, the projects could provide combined capacity of 11 million tons annually if completed as planned. The expansion would increase the amount of fuel transported through Tanzania to Zambia and create capacity for demand from neighboring markets.

Vitol's selection follows a tender process involving the governments of both countries and Tazama Pipelines Limited. The company is expected to negotiate agreements covering financing, project development, construction and operations. The operator has not disclosed the value of the contract, the financing structure or a construction timetable. The project remains subject to the completion of development and implementation agreements, meaning the tender award does not represent a finalized operating contract.

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The investment comes as Zambia seeks to secure petroleum supplies for its copper mining industry, which depends on diesel for transportation, machinery and production activities. The country imports much of its refined fuel through Tanzania, making the pipeline an important part of its energy infrastructure. Expanding transportation capacity could reduce supply constraints and support industrial activity, although the impact on fuel prices will depend on import costs, transportation charges and project financing.

Key Takeaways

Vitol's selection to develop and upgrade the Tazama pipeline could support Zambia's efforts to increase fuel import capacity and reduce supply constraints affecting its economy. Zambia is one of Africa's main copper producers, and its mining industry requires fuel for equipment, transport and other operations.

The existing pipeline moves approximately 800,000 tons of petroleum products annually from Tanzania's Dar es Salaam port to Ndola, serving as a supply route for the landlocked country. Plans to increase the existing pipeline's capacity to 4 million tons and construct another line capable of carrying 7 million tons could expand combined transportation capacity to 11 million tons per year. However, this represents planned infrastructure capacity rather than guaranteed fuel deliveries.

Actual volumes will depend on construction, demand, supply agreements and operating conditions. The expansion could reduce reliance on road tankers for part of Zambia's fuel imports, potentially lowering transportation costs and improving supply reliability. For Tanzania, increased pipeline activity could support port operations, storage facilities and transit services.

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The project also reflects the growing role of commodity trading companies in African energy infrastructure, where financing requirements can limit the ability of governments to expand facilities using public funds alone. Vitol's involvement could bring financing and operating expertise, but the commercial terms have not been disclosed.

The final agreements will determine how investment costs, operating revenue and project risks are shared. For businesses and investors, the main indicators will be project financing, construction timelines, pipeline tariffs and future fuel transportation volumes. If completed, the expansion could strengthen fuel supply links between East and Southern Africa while supporting Zambia's mining and industrial sectors.