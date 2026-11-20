Egyptian digital gold and silver investment platform Sabika has secured new funding. The capital injection aims to support the ongoing development of its platform and the expansion of its services.

The company did not disclose the size of the new investment or the names of the participating investors. Ahmed Khaled, Sabika's CEO, stated that the successful funding rounds reflect investor confidence in the company's business model and growth potential.

Founded in 2022, Sabika enables users to buy and sell gold and silver digitally. Its platform allows customers to track prices, set price alerts at target levels, and manage their holdings. Users can also review their transaction history and request physical delivery of their purchases. The company aims to combine digital convenience with the option of physical delivery, providing easy-to-follow steps and clear information for customers.

Sabika's user base has now surpassed 120,000, marking a significant milestone for the startup. This represents substantial growth from 20,000 users recorded in September 2015, when the company closed a six-figure strategic funding round led by M-Empire Angels. The current user base provides deeper insight into customer needs, which Sabika plans to use for future service development.

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CEO Ahmed Khaled highlighted promising opportunities to leverage technology in making precious metals more accessible to individuals. He emphasized the goal of offering services that meet customer expectations. The increasing user base reflects a growing demand for Sabika's offerings in the market. This demand supports the company's strategy to enhance its digital platform and service range.

The undisclosed funding will specifically be allocated to developing Sabika's digital platform and strengthening its underlying technology. The company also plans to expand its range of services. Sabika is currently developing new products and services designed to provide customers with more ways to save and invest in gold and silver, with details to be announced at launch. The platform adheres to the AAOIFI standard for gold.

Key Takeaways

Sabika's recent undisclosed funding round underscores a growing investor appetite for fintech solutions that democratize access to traditional assets like gold and silver within the African market. The platform's rapid user growth, from 20,000 in 2015 to over 120,000 currently, signals strong market validation for its hybrid model, which blends digital convenience with the tangible security of physical delivery.

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This approach addresses a critical need for accessibility and trust in precious metal investments, particularly in regions where traditional financial infrastructure may be less developed or where investors seek alternatives to conventional savings. CEO Ahmed Khaled's emphasis on leveraging technology to meet customer expectations highlights a strategic focus on innovation and user-centric development, crucial for scaling in competitive digital landscapes.

The commitment to the AAOIFI standard for gold further enhances credibility, appealing to a broader investor base seeking Sharia-compliant investment options and demonstrating a commitment to ethical financial practices. As Sabika prepares to launch new products, its expanding user base provides valuable data for tailored service development, positioning the company to capture further market share by continually refining its offerings to meet evolving investor demands for secure, accessible, and flexible precious metal investment avenues.

This strategic expansion, backed by investor confidence, suggests Sabika is poised to capitalize on the increasing digital adoption and wealth management trends across the continent.