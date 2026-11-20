The National Sports Commission (NSC) has doled out $20,000 each to the Youth Olympic gold medallists in appreciation of their outstanding performances in Dakar, Senegal.

The beneficiaries are Gift Bright, who won gold in the Men's 100m in a Games' record of 10.28 seconds; Rosemary Chigozie Nwankwo, who won gold in the Women's 100m in 11.16 seconds and Praise Tejiri Ugoh who won gold in the Women's 400m, a personal best of 52.76 seconds.

The NSC has said the gesture is part of its commitment to reward excellence, motivate young athletes and ensure that no category of Nigerian champions is left behind in the ongoing sports reforms.

The Commission also said the reward aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda for sports, which prioritises athlete welfare, grassroots development, early discovery of talents and a sustainable reward system for podium performances.

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The NSC stated that the welfare of athletes remains central to its mandate, adding that more structured incentive packages are being put in place for athletes who win medals at continental and global competitions, including the African Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships and the Olympic Games.

The Commission, therefore, urged the athletes to remain disciplined and continue to serve as role models to millions of young Nigerians aspiring to follow in their footsteps.

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria's performance in Dakar surpassed the nation's previous record of two gold medals from the inaugural 2010 edition in Singapore.