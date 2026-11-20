The World Trade Centre Abuja has introduced a sports competition for its tenants, noting that it is targeted at promoting workplace wellness, strengthening business relationships and build a more connected commercial community.

The initiative, launched on Tuesday in Abuja tagged the Chairman's Cup, features tennis and table tennis competitions.

Speaking on the initiative, the Vice-President of World Trade Centre Abuja, Ahmed Adelaja Karim, said the competition was introduced to build a community where businesses and professionals could interact beyond their daily commercial activities.

He said the competition was also organised in honour of the chairman of Churchgate Group, whose leadership, according to him, had driven the development of major commercial, residential and warehousing infrastructure in Nigeria

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He explained that the tournament was the first of its kind at the centre, following growing interest among tenants in building relationships and fostering a stronger community within the facility.

Karim said the competition would also provide an informal networking platform for businesses operating within the centre, noting that sporting activities could foster relationships that might translate into commercial partnerships.

He said the management intended to expand the initiative beyond tennis and table tennis, adding that plans were underway to organise five-a-side football competitions and develop two padel courts.

Karim said the proposed facilities would allow office occupants to exercise during work breaks or after closing hours without having to leave the premises.