Two books to carry you through to December: one about the astonishing things that grief makes us do, and another about the equally astonishing things that bosses do.

Of All Things, We Need Hope by Sally Cranswick

Every Wednesday, Heather cooks something for Smith, the young man who killed her son, and every Wednesday a prison guard pushes a pen through it to make sure her act of generosity is not a weapon.

Sometimes it is a cottage pie, sometimes something else. Food is the language she uses to get her son's killer to notice her. For a long while, Smith refuses to see her. She sits and waits anyway, and that waiting is where Sally Cranswick's novel Of All Things, We Need Hope begins.

The murder itself stays in the shadows. We know that her son was 18 when he died, and that Smith was barely older. Cranswick is less interested in the crime than in its long afterlife, which she follows across decades, from a mother in her prime to a woman well into her senior years.

What she puts under the spotlight is Heather's grief, and the way it refuses to stay in its own room. It is all consuming, and it presses on every point where her life meets the world: on her work, her friendships, her ability to get through an ordinary day,...