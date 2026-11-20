In Port Nolloth and Doringbaai, small-scale fishers read the sea the way their fathers taught them. As a court weighs their challenge to TotalEnergies' plans to drill off the West Coast, the more urgent question in town is whether anyone will be left to read it.

On my first morning in Port Nolloth, I sat in the car for five minutes waiting for the windscreen wipers to clear the salt and water streaks the wind had carried in off the Atlantic overnight.

Port Nolloth sits at the edge of Namaqualand's stark, beautiful coast, where red earth gives way to a cold, wind-scoured shoreline.

It's the kind of place where, if you head out to the harbour, (if the permits have arrived) you might find Walter Steenkamp, who heads the Aukotowa small-scale fishing co-operative, launching a boat with a cigarette pressed between his lips. Climb the dune behind it and you'll find Rosie Malan, who has kept a portion of the town's crayfish factory going since its owners closed it two decades ago. In the evenings, locals and tourists gather at the Scotia Inn, which doubles as a hotel, restaurant, bar and casino.

Port Nolloth has long been valued for what can be taken from it: copper, diamonds, crayfish, and now - like much of Africa's coastline - potentially offshore oil and gas.

About 188km offshore, in the Deep Western Orange Basin, TotalEnergies has environmental authorisation to drill an exploration well - and, if it finds something,...