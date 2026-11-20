Warriors coach Ramon Catala has explained his decision to leave Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Divine Lunga out of the squad for the recent back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea.

Lunga's omission raised eyebrows among football fans, given his experience and previous contributions to the national team.

Instead, Catala opted for Watford defender Jordan Zemura, who had recovered from injury, and Hardrock FC's Tinotenda Muringai, who has impressed with his performances in the domestic Premier Soccer League.

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Explaining his decision to leave out Lunga, the Spanish coach said his selections were guided by the players he believed could make the biggest contribution to the team at a particular time.

"For Lunga, we always think about which type of players can help us more in that moment, and we choose. This time we didn't choose him, maybe next time, the door is still open.

"Jordan couldn't come last time because he was injured, so now he's recovered and now Jordan is in. We are still trying to see who are the right players," he said.

Catala also praised Muringai, saying the Hardrock defender had impressed him with his performances whenever he watched him play.

"For Tinotenda Muringai, every match we go to, we see him playing so good, effective and we chose him because we thought that he would help us out more than others," he explained.

Muringai's inclusion rewards his impressive displays at Hardrock, while Zemura's return gives the Warriors another option with international and European football experience.