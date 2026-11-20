Two retired Delta Corporation employees who say they rose through the ranks after joining the brewer as general hands during the Rhodesian era have lost a court battle to recover benefits from two employee share schemes after waiting decades to institute legal proceedings.

High Court Judge Justice Joel Mambara dismissed Claudius Molai and Davison Sithole's claim after upholding Delta Corporation and Delta Trust Fund Limited's special plea of prescription, ruling that their claims had expired long before they issued summons in December 2025.

The two former employees, who retired in 2009 and 2015 respectively, wanted the defendants to provide detailed accounts of two share schemes, including payment records, minutes and resolutions, before paying them any outstanding benefits.

They said they had joined the company as general hands when workplace systems were largely informal and "everything by then was verbal", before rising through the ranks.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Their claim concerned a share participation trust established in 1991, for which they sought accounts covering 1996 to 1998, and a share empowerment scheme introduced in 2008 under which they said participants were supposed to take full ownership of allocated shares in 2013.

But Delta maintained that the first scheme had been discontinued in October 1997 and qualifying employees paid out, while the second had matured and been cashed in during 2013.

Justice Mambara found that the retirees had known for years that the company disputed any further liability to them, meaning their claims had prescribed under the Prescription Act.

In a recent judgment, the judge likened the retirees' prolonged delay to the fictional Rip Van Winkle, who slept for 20 years and woke up to a changed world.

"The plaintiffs before me did not sleep. That, as will appear, is their difficulty. They were awake throughout; they simply did not come to court," Justice Mambara said.

The court heard that the dispute had been pursued through several channels, including Parliament, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and correspondence with relevant offices, but the retirees had not approached the courts until 2025.

Their own declaration acknowledged that the matter had been ongoing since 1997 and that several attempts had been made to resolve it without success.

Justice Mambara said the company had been telling the former employees since 1997 that the first scheme had been redeemed and, from 2013, that the second had been wound up and paid out.

The judge rejected their argument that they could not have sued because they did not know the exact amounts due to them, explaining that the right to demand an account was itself a claim subject to prescription.

"A creditor who is told 'you have been paid in full, go away' has not been kept in ignorance of his cause of action; he has been handed it," the judge said.

He added that the law did not suspend the running of prescription simply because the claimants did not know the precise value of the benefits they believed they were owed.

"If it did, no claim for an account would ever prescribe, and every stale claim could be dressed up as a demand for figures," he said.

The court also rejected the argument that the retirees' approaches to Parliament and other institutions had interrupted prescription.

Justice Mambara said the law required service of court process on the debtor to interrupt the running of prescription, adding that petitions, letters and complaints to other institutions did not meet that requirement.

"Parliament is not a court and a petition to its Thematic Committee is not process. Nor is a dossier to the Anti-Corruption Commission, nor a letter, however many are written," he said.

"The law does not reward the litigant who lobbies for twenty-eight years and sues in the twenty-ninth."

The judge found that the claim relating to the 1991 share participation scheme arose, at the latest, in October 1997 and prescribed in October 2000.

The claim relating to the 2008 share empowerment scheme arose in September 2013 and prescribed in September 2016.

By the time the retirees issued summons on December 3, 2025, the respective claims had been out of time by about 25 years and nine years.

"The defendants' deponent asked, with some asperity, where the plaintiffs have been. The answer, on their own showing, is: everywhere except here," Justice Mambara said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite dismissing the claim, the judge acknowledged the circumstances of the former employees, who believed they had been short-changed after giving years of service to the company.

"I have some sympathy for two old men who gave their working lives to a company and believe they were short-changed," he said.

But he warned that prescription was not merely a technicality that courts could overlook on compassionate grounds.

"It exists because documents are lost, memories fade, witnesses die and companies cannot be expected to keep the minutes of 1996 in a drawer forever against the day someone decides to sue."

The judge said claims could not remain unresolved indefinitely, adding that the law set time limits which courts were not at liberty to extend out of sympathy.

"Statutes of limitation are, as has often been said, statutes of repose. This claim has been laid to rest," he said.

The court upheld the defendants' special plea of prescription, dismissed the retirees' claim and ordered them to pay Delta Corporation and Delta Trust Fund Limited's legal costs jointly and severally.