Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) recorded a 31% increase in revenue in the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, driven by strong demand across its product offerings.

Group revenue rose to US$43.7 million from US$33.4 million in the same period last year, according to a company trading update.

Occupancy improved to 60%, compared with 55% a year earlier, while foreign currency revenue increased by 14%, largely supported by the group's resort hotels, which recorded 15% revenue growth.

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The performance came despite ongoing refurbishment work at Montclair Resort and Conference Hotel during the quarter.

RTG has been expanding its presence in Zimbabwe's Eastern Highlands, where it says it is now the largest hospitality operator, with 190 rooms in Nyanga.

The group completed the refurbishment of Montclair's 85 rooms and added 25 new rooms, increasing capacity to 110. It also expanded the hotel's conferencing capacity from 200 to 730 delegates.

In addition, RTG redeveloped apartments acquired through the Montclair transaction into the 80-room Nyanga Town & Leisure Resort.

Total investment in the refurbishment and redevelopment projects has reached US$5.6 million.

The company views the Eastern Highlands as the next best alternative destination to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe's leading tourism attraction.

By the end of the third quarter, RTG had added 105 rooms against its target of 404 additional rooms by 2027. A further 59 rooms are expected to be completed by year-end, bringing total additions to 164.

The group also completed the refurbishment of the remaining 44 rooms at A'Zambezi River Lodge.

RTG expects demand growth to remain firm in the fourth quarter, supported by the continued recovery in international tourism in Victoria Falls and increased conferencing activity.

The company said Etihad Airways' arrival in Zimbabwe signals growing international interest in the country's tourism sector.