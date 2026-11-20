The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has urged the government to scrap its gold delivery incentive and redirect the funds towards grain reserves ahead of an expected El Niño-induced drought.

In its proposals for the 2027 National Budget, the industry body argued that savings from the incentive, which has a ceiling of about US$300 million, could be channelled towards food procurement without increasing taxes on businesses or households.

CZI estimated that US$225 million could buy approximately 560,000 tonnes of maize, based on an assumed delivered cost of US$400 per tonne.

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This would provide 10kg of maize monthly for 12 months to about five million people, while the remaining US$75 million could cover storage, distribution and contingency costs.

"The case for the incentive had weakened with international gold prices high, making a further payment increasingly difficult to justify," CZI said.

Gold remains one of Zimbabwe's leading foreign currency earners, with the incentive intended to encourage miners to sell their output through formal channels.

Gold receipts rose to US$3.82 billion in the first half of 2026, up from US$1.38 billion during the same period last year, accounting for more than half of the country's total exports of US$7.53 billion, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's mid-term monetary policy statement.

Foreign currency earnings are critical for financing imports of fuel, medicines, machinery and industrial raw materials, while supporting national reserves and exchange rate stability.

However, CZI did not quantify the potential impact that scrapping the incentive could have on formal gold deliveries and foreign currency inflows.

The proposal comes as the government moves to strengthen national food security under its Cabinet-approved 2026/27 agricultural drought plan, which targets the establishment of a 600,000-tonne strategic grain reserve by October 2027.

The plan also provides for expanded irrigation infrastructure, climate-resilient agricultural input schemes, livestock support measures and stronger early-warning systems.

It further allows households to import basic goods until March 2028, while the private sector has been permitted to import cereals for food and animal feed.